Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou is in Washington this week for a series of high-level meetings focused on strengthening transatlantic energy cooperation and reinforcing Greece’s role in the evolving European energy landscape. The talks are aimed at deepening strategic energy ties between Greece and the United States, while also advancing plans for the activation of the Vertical Gas Corridor, a project seen as critical to regional energy security.

On Tuesday, Mr Papastavrou is attending the ministerial-level Transatlantic Gas Security Summit, co-hosted by the White House and the U.S. National Energy Dominance Council at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The summit brings together representatives from 12 European countries, senior European Union officials, and leading energy companies from both sides of the Atlantic. A separate ministerial meeting involving countries participating in the Vertical Corridor initiative is also taking place on the sidelines.

On Wednesday, February 25, the Greek minister is scheduled to hold official bilateral meetings with U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Chair of the National Energy Dominance Council Doug Burgum, as well as with U.S. Secretary of Energy and Vice Chair of the same body, Chris Wright. He will also meet with members of the U.S. Congress and Senate.

Greece’s active participation in the summit highlights its growing profile as a reliable partner and a key energy hub in Southeast Europe, at a time when energy security is increasingly central to Europe’s geopolitical stability and economic resilience.