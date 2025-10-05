Still, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over his ability to reach the finish line.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has penciled in March 8 or March 15, 2027, as the likely dates for the country’s next national elections, with a second round almost certain to follow on April 12 or April 19. According to sources close to the government, Mitsotakis intends to lead his New Democracy party through what is expected to be a double electoral battle in the spring of that year.

The prime minister has categorically ruled out calling early elections, reportedly viewing them as politically disastrous both for himself and for his party. Still, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over his ability to reach the finish line. The government insists it can endure until the ballot, even though New Democracy’s electoral record under Mitsotakis has been steadily weakening. In the 2024 European elections, the party secured only 28.31 percent of the vote, its second-worst result in more than half a century. The lowest came in 2012, when Antonis Samaras led the party to 18.85 percent in May before recovering to 29.66 percent in repeat elections a month later, paving the way for a coalition government.

The trend has since deepened. In the 2025 European elections, under Mitsotakis’s leadership, New Democracy registered the lowest number of votes in its 51-year history. Despite this, government officials argue that the administration is capable of surviving until 2027. Yet even within the prime minister’s own circle, many admit that nothing is guaranteed. Pending revelations of major scandals could implicate key ministers, and unforeseen crises may prove too destabilizing to withstand.

The timing of the elections is also influenced by the calendar. In 2027, March 25—Greece’s Independence Day—falls on a Thursday, while Easter Sunday is on May 2, factors that weigh heavily on the choice of election dates.