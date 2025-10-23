Nearly 70% of Greeks believe the nation is heading the wrong way, and almost half (46%) say their personal financial situation has worsened over the past year. Inflation remains the top concern for 44%, followed by the broader economy (34%) and the perceived “crisis of institutions” (22%).

A new poll by Metron Analysis shows Greece’s ruling New Democracy (ND) and opposition PASOK both losing support, while a strong majority of Greeks say they want political change. The survey, conducted for the television network Mega, found that 63% of respondents believe the country needs a political shift, and nearly half (49%) support early elections before the government’s term expires.

According to the poll, 24% of respondents say it is likely they would vote for a new party founded by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, while 12% express potential support for a party led by former conservative premier Antonis Samaras. Both hypothetical scenarios indicate continued volatility in the Greek political landscape and an electorate eager for new political options.

In stated voting intention, New Democracy remains ahead but continues to lose ground, registering 20.9%, down from 21.8% in September. PASOK, the center-left party seeking to position itself as the main opposition, drops to 9.3% from 10.5%. Hellenic Solution, a nationalist right-wing party, follows with 8.5%, while the Communist Party (KKE) climbs to 7.3%, and Course of Freedom (Plefsi Eleftherias), led by former parliament speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou, records 7.2%. SYRIZA, once the dominant leftist force under Tsipras, continues its decline, polling at just 3.6%. Undecided voters account for around 14% of the electorate.

When adjusted for turnout likelihood, the poll projects a fragmented parliament with nine parties entering, led by ND at 28.7%, followed by PASOK at 12.8%, Hellenic Solution at 11.7%, KKE at 10%, and Course of Freedom at 9.9%. SYRIZA remains far behind at 4.9%.

Public opinion on early elections is evenly divided: 49% favor calling them soon, while 48% want Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to serve out his four-year term. Even among right-leaning voters, roughly a quarter support an early vote, reflecting growing fatigue with the government. Overall, the sentiment for “political change” has risen by one point since September.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

On the question of new political formations, 38% of respondents believe a Tsipras-led party would be beneficial for Greece’s political system, though 50% disagree. One in four say they would consider voting for such a party, with 11% describing it as “very likely.” Among undecided voters, 12% express interest in a Tsipras vehicle, while similar numbers appear among current supporters of PASOK, SYRIZA, and Course of Freedom.

A potential Samaras party, on the other hand, garners less enthusiasm. Only 12% say they might vote for it, and 88% rule it out entirely. The idea finds limited traction even among New Democracy voters—just one in five say they might consider it.

Beyond party politics, the survey reflects deep pessimism about the country’s direction. Nearly 70% of Greeks believe the nation is heading the wrong way, and almost half (46%) say their personal financial situation has worsened over the past year. Inflation remains the top concern for 44%, followed by the broader economy (34%) and the perceived “crisis of institutions” (22%).

The government continues to face widespread disapproval, with 72% rating its performance negatively. Mitsotakis himself is viewed unfavorably by 69% of respondents. The opposition fares even worse: 81% give PASOK a negative rating, and 79% disapprove of its leader, Nikos Androulakis.

In terms of personal popularity, Zoe Konstantopoulou remains Greece’s most liked political leader, rising to 39% approval. She is followed by Communist Party chief Dimitris Koutsoumbas at 36%, and Prime Minister Mitsotakis at 31%, both of whom have seen slight increases since September. Asked who would make the best prime minister, the most common answer was “none” at 34%, underscoring widespread political disillusionment.

The poll also touched on international issues: 54% of Greeks hold an unfavorable view of Donald Trump, though that figure has fallen eight points since September. A growing minority, 34%, now view him positively. Meanwhile, more than half of respondents (54%) believe Israelis and Palestinians cannot coexist peacefully, compared to 43% who think they can.