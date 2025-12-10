The question of where Tsipras fits on the political spectrum remains unresolved for a substantial share of the population.

A nationwide Prorata survey released on Tuesday drew considerable attention as it gauged public reaction to the recent launch of former Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras’s new book, Ithaca. According to the poll, 57 percent of Greeks watched the presentation in full or in part, and among them the largest share—30 percent—said it left a negative impression, compared with 14 percent who viewed it positively and 13 percent who felt neutral.

Despite the overall reservations, the survey reveals several traits that continue to resonate with parts of the Greek public. Tsipras is still viewed by many as someone who understands the concerns of ordinary citizens, and a notable portion of respondents attribute a sense of “integrity” to his character. These two qualities stand out as his most significant strengths.

At the same time, the most frequently cited weaknesses relate to perceived inconsistency between his words and actions and the belief that he is not characterized by honesty. Roughly half of those surveyed say they do not see any distinctive positive attribute that sets him apart from other political figures.

The question of where Tsipras fits on the political spectrum remains unresolved for a substantial share of the population. Thirty-seven percent say his political profile is unclear. Of the rest, 35 percent place him in the center-left, 12 percent on the left, and 10 percent at the center—numbers that suggest his public identity remains fluid.

The idea of Tsipras returning to frontline politics evokes complex and often negative emotions. Twenty-nine percent say the possibility makes them angry and 21 percent indifferent, while more positive feelings such as hope and curiosity appear at much lower rates, 13 and 12 percent respectively. An additional 11 percent feel sadness at the prospect, 10 percent fear, and only 3 percent express joy.

When respondents were asked whether a new political party led by Tsipras could fill what some describe as a gap in Greece’s opposition landscape, 65 percent rejected the notion outright. Another 21 percent said it might be possible, while just 10 percent expressed confidence that such a party could successfully assume that role.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

The survey also assesses the potential impact of a Tsipras comeback on Greece’s broader political dynamics. A strong majority—77 percent—believes that his return would not significantly alter the balance of power, whereas 29 percent think it could disrupt or meaningfully shift the current political landscape.

As for electoral prospects, only 9 percent of respondents say they would definitely vote for a new party under his leadership, and 13 percent consider it a possibility. A large majority of 75 percent either rule out or doubt that they would support such a venture. Qualitative indicators suggest that any initial base of support would likely come from SYRIZA–Progressive Alliance voters from the 2023 and 2024 elections, as well as from older age groups, with signs that some additional backing could emerge from voters who abstained in recent years.