The poll paints a bleak picture of the national mood.

A new poll by MRB for the broadcaster OPEN highlights an increasingly strong demand among Greeks for political change, with seven in ten respondents saying the country needs a new government. The findings underscore a climate of frustration with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s administration and growing skepticism toward the broader political system.

Only 26.4 percent of respondents believe Mitsotakis and his ruling New Democracy party deserve a third term in office, while nearly 70 percent say it is time for a change. Even among New Democracy supporters, about a quarter express a desire for new leadership. Among opposition voters, the appetite for change is overwhelming - more than 80 percent of PASOK and Greek Solution voters said they want the government replaced.

The poll paints a bleak picture of the national mood. Roughly 70 percent of Greeks believe the country is heading into crisis and uncertainty, with only 27 percent saying Greece is on a path of progress. Notably, over a quarter of New Democracy’s own voters share that pessimistic view, while roughly a third of PASOK supporters see the country moving forward.

When asked what most influences their vote, respondents prioritized tangible results over ideology. Nearly one in three said they want to «see results in their lives», while others pointed to leadership credibility, political ethics, and justice as decisive factors. Issues such as stability and national progress trailed behind. Among undecided voters, the desire for everyday improvement and moral renewal in politics stands out as the dominant themes.

Across party lines, motivations differ. New Democracy voters tend to base their choice on trust in the party leader, while PASOK supporters focus on practical achievements. Voters of the far-right Greek Solution party are divided between faith in their leader and calls for a change in political ethics.

In hypothetical scenarios involving new parties, results suggest that personal credibility and promises of results could be decisive. A potential «Tsipras Party», for instance, would attract support primarily from voters seeking visible improvements and justice, while a «Karystianou Party» would benefit from trust in its leader and hopes for progress. A “Samaras Party” would find its strongest appeal among those wanting practical results and fairness.

When asked whether the prospect of certain leaders winning power makes them feel secure or uneasy, a majority- nearly 60 percent - said a new Mitsotakis victory would «probably worry» them. Views on PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis were more balanced, with almost half saying his victory would not cause concern.

Despite mounting discontent, Mitsotakis remains the most preferred candidate for prime minister, with 29.1 percent choosing him over Androulakis, who stands at 16.7 percent. However, more than half of those surveyed - 51.7 percent - say they would prefer «neither» of the two.

The survey also revisited public perceptions of former prime minister Alexis Tsipras. As head of government, 55 percent rated his performance poorly, while about one in four gave him high marks. As opposition leader, his scores were slightly lower, suggesting lingering doubts about his political impact.

When asked what they expect from Tsipras now, the message was clear: Greeks want reflection and renewal. More than 43 percent believe he should acknowledge his mistakes from his time in office between 2015 and 2019, while around 41 percent want him to focus on offering concrete policy proposals for the country’s future.