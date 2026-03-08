The system, which authorities intend to launch in 2026, would create a financial reliability profile for prospective tenants and could significantly change the way residential leases are agreed in the country.

A new government plan to introduce a “Tenant Creditworthiness Certificate” is stirring debate across Greece’s housing market, dividing landlords and renters over its potential impact. The system, which authorities intend to launch in 2026, would create a financial reliability profile for prospective tenants and could significantly change the way residential leases are agreed in the country.

In public discussion, the proposed mechanism has already been compared to Teiresias, Greece’s well-known banking credit registry. Its goal is to provide landlords with a clearer picture of whether a potential tenant has a history of meeting financial obligations. Supporters argue that such transparency could help restore trust in a rental market where many property owners say they are reluctant to lease their homes because of the risk of unpaid rent or damage caused by problematic tenants.

According to the information available so far, the certificate would draw on data collected from several sources, including Greece’s tax authority, social security institutions, banks, debt servicing companies and utility providers. These records would be combined into a single profile indicating a tenant’s general reliability in meeting payments and other financial commitments.

Landlords would be able to request the certificate before signing a lease, allowing them to evaluate a prospective tenant’s payment history. The government says the system will not reveal detailed financial information but rather provide general indicators of consistency in fulfilling obligations such as rent or bills.

Access to the data would not be automatic: tenants would have to give consent and decide whether to present the certificate during the rental process.

Officials argue that the initiative could also help address Greece’s ongoing housing shortage. Many property owners, they say, keep apartments vacant because of negative past experiences with tenants. By giving landlords an additional safeguard, the government believes the certificate could encourage more owners to place their properties back on the long-term rental market, potentially increasing the supply of available housing.

Tenant groups, however, have expressed strong concerns. The Tenants’ Union of Thessaloniki has already filed a complaint with Greece’s data protection authority, warning that the system raises serious questions about privacy and the right to housing. The organization argues that combining financial data from multiple institutions could conflict with European data protection rules and could lead to the economic classification of citizens.

Critics also point out that in a country where many households struggle with debt and financial instability, the creation of a credit-style profile could exclude vulnerable groups from the rental market. They warn that access to housing could end up depending on an overall financial score, a development they say risks “criminalizing poverty” by turning a basic social need into a privilege available only to those who meet certain economic standards.

Concerns have also been raised about the possibility of profiling or automated decision-making if the system were to rely on algorithmic models or artificial intelligence in the future. Experts note that such an approach would require strict safeguards to ensure transparency, accountability and the accuracy of the data used.

On the other side of the debate, property owners’ organizations have welcomed the proposal. The Panhellenic Federation of Property Owners argues that a tenant creditworthiness certificate could improve transparency and confidence in the rental market. According to the group, many landlords currently avoid renting out their properties because of bad experiences with tenants who fail to pay rent or cause damage. A standardized reliability certificate, they say, would provide a basic level of protection for landlords while also allowing responsible tenants to demonstrate their financial credibility.