The European Parliament may hold a vote on a resolution outlining its position on the state of the rule of law in Greece.

The wiretapping scandal in Greece is set to return to the agenda of the European Parliament, this time in the wake of a recent court ruling. The debate will take place following a conviction handed down by the Single-Member Misdemeanour Court of Athens in connection with the surveillance case.

On March 11, the state of the rule of law in Greece is expected to be discussed during a plenary session of the European Parliament, prompted in part by the court decision concerning the Predator spyware scandal.

According to the European Parliament’s Legislative Observatory, the procedure—registered under code 2026/2648(RSP)—concerns a resolution on a topical issue titled “State of the rule of law in Greece following the court ruling on the Predator surveillance software.” The process is currently at the stage prior to debate and a potential vote in the European Parliament’s plenary session.

Such initiatives fall under the category of “resolutions on topical issues,” which are introduced when the European Parliament considers it necessary to take a political stance on matters of significant concern involving European Union member states. In this case, the discussion touches on issues related to privacy and personal data protection, cybersecurity policy, and the broader principles and values that underpin the EU’s democratic framework.

The plenary debate is expected to focus on the institutional and political implications of the Predator spyware case, which has triggered strong reactions in Greece and across Europe in recent years. The controversy centers on the use of surveillance software and the potential consequences such technologies may have for democratic institutions, press freedom, and the protection of civil liberties.

Following the debate, the European Parliament may hold a vote on a resolution outlining its position on the state of the rule of law in Greece and the way the wiretapping affair has been addressed.