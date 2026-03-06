Rising tensions in the Middle East and growing uncertainty in international energy markets are beginning to push fuel prices higher, with the first increases already recorded at Greece’s main refineries.

Within just two days, from March 3 to March 5, 2026, prices for key fuels moved upward in the pricing lists of the country’s two major refining groups, HELLENiQ ENERGY and Motor Oil, a development that is expected to gradually filter through to the retail market.

In gasoline, the price of 95-octane unleaded supplied by HELLENiQ ENERGY rose from €1,266.945 per cubic meter on March 3 to €1,301.005 on March 5, marking an increase of about 2.7% within two days. The price of 100-octane unleaded increased from €1,334.240 to €1,369.194 per cubic meter over the same period, up roughly 2.6%. Motor Oil also recorded increases between March 3 and March 4, with the price of 95-octane unleaded rising from €1,265.988 to €1,283.583 per cubic meter, an increase of about 1.4%, while 100-octane unleaded climbed from €1,334.117 to €1,352.179, up 1.35%.

The most pronounced increase was observed in diesel. At HELLENiQ ENERGY, diesel auto bio rose from €1,118.962 per cubic meter on March 3 to €1,216.024 on March 5, an increase of approximately 8.7%. At Motor Oil, the price increased from €1,117.649 per cubic meter on March 3 to €1,170.452 on March 4, representing a rise of around 4.7%.

Heating oil followed a similar upward trend. At HELLENiQ ENERGY, the price climbed from €874.765 per cubic meter on March 3 to €962.074 on March 5, an increase of about 10% within two days. Motor Oil recorded a rise from €872.894 to €920.764 per cubic meter on March 4, up roughly 5.5%.

Increases were also recorded in automotive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). HELLENiQ ENERGY’s LPG auto price rose from €1,348.486 per metric ton on March 3 to €1,428.219 on March 5, an increase of 5.9%. At Motor Oil, the price moved from €1,349.858 per metric ton on March 3 to €1,395.095 the following day, up 3.3%.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

A significant rise was also seen in heavy fuel oil. HELLENiQ ENERGY’s Fuel Oil No. 180 with 1% sulfur content increased from €470.098 per metric ton on March 3 to €521.345 on March 5, marking an increase of about 10.9%. At Motor Oil, the price rose from €469.030 to €497.944 per metric ton on March 4, an increase of approximately 6.2%.

Changes in refinery prices are considered a key indicator for developments at fuel stations, as these shifts typically pass through to the retail market within a few days. According to the latest daily fuel price monitoring bulletin issued by Greece’s Intersectoral Market Control Unit of the Independent Authority for Market Control and Consumer Protection, the nationwide average price of 95-octane unleaded gasoline stood at €1.777 per liter on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Based on data collected from 4,351 fuel stations across the country, the average price of 100-octane gasoline reached €1.985 per liter, significantly higher than the price of standard unleaded fuel. Diesel averaged €1.619 per liter nationwide, based on prices from 4,675 stations. Automotive LPG (Autogas) remained the most economical option for drivers, with an average price of €1.068 per liter across 1,161 stations included in the survey. Heating oil, meanwhile, averaged €1.246 per liter, according to data gathered from 1,659 fuel stations throughout the country.