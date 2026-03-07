12 suspects have been arrested as members of the criminal network.

Greek authorities have dismantled a large criminal network accused of defrauding investors through fake cryptocurrency investment schemes, with illegal profits estimated to exceed €14 million. The investigation, led by financial crime units often referred to as Greece’s “financial FBI,” has so far identified 73 victims across the country.

According to investigators, the organization operated through a complex network of companies and online platforms designed to lure unsuspecting individuals into what appeared to be legitimate cryptocurrency investments. Twelve suspects have been arrested, nine of them from the island of Crete, mainly in the regions of Heraklion and Rethymno, while additional individuals are being investigated as part of the case.

Authorities say the group systematically promised investors high and guaranteed returns with little or no risk, claiming that participants could withdraw their funds at any time. These assurances, investigators say, were central to convincing victims to commit significant amounts of money.

The scheme functioned as a Ponzi-style pyramid operation. Funds paid by new investors were used to generate fake returns for earlier participants, creating the illusion of a profitable and sustainable investment system. In reality, the digital assets promoted by the group had no real market value and could only be used within the companies’ controlled platforms.

Investigators found that the organization exploited the public’s limited knowledge of cryptocurrencies by presenting these digital tokens as legitimate investment opportunities. To conceal the movement of funds, members of the network used virtual wallets, locked balances, and controlled cryptocurrency exchanges that masked the true flow of money.

The group operated with a strict internal hierarchy. At the top was a leadership core of four individuals responsible for the overall strategy and coordination of the operation. They organized promotional presentations, online seminars, and events designed to attract new investors. Members were also trained through a 90-day program run in so-called “academies,” where they learned how to recruit participants and promote the scheme.

Senior members played a key role in recruiting victims and promoting new investment packages, while operational members actively sought out potential investors through personal and professional networks. Participants in the scheme were assigned titles across 21 different levels, including “ambassador,” “leader,” and “founder’s council,” and received commissions or bonuses for bringing in new members. Confidentiality agreements were reportedly used to prevent insiders from exposing the operation.

The organization also carefully cultivated an image of success. Members presented themselves as wealthy investors and team leaders, frequently displaying luxury lifestyles on social media, including posts featuring international travel, expensive cars, and exclusive events. Investigators say these displays were intended to build trust and credibility among potential victims.

To increase pressure on investors, the group often created a sense of urgency by claiming that investment opportunities were available for a limited time. Victims were encouraged to make quick decisions without conducting proper checks on the legitimacy of the platforms. The organization also held both online and in-person seminars and offered investment advice despite lacking any legal certification to provide such services.

When one platform collapsed or lost credibility, the group reportedly introduced new schemes under different brand names, effectively transferring victims to another supposed investment opportunity.

The investigation has taken on an international dimension. European Investigation Orders were issued in France, Germany, and Malta, while authorities in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Denmark provided legal assistance. The financial probe revealed that members moved funds through foreign bank accounts, made payments through third parties, and invested part of the proceeds in cryptocurrencies in order to hide the origin of the money.

Greek anti-money-laundering authorities also discovered links between two suspects and four offshore companies based in Bulgaria. In several cases, individuals involved in the network declared themselves unemployed, homeless, or with no income while handling large sums of money. One suspect had reportedly declared bankruptcy while concealing assets.

Investigators also documented frequent international travel by members of the organization, who attended or hosted promotional events abroad while maintaining a carefully curated image of wealth and financial success.

Police carried out coordinated raids on March 5, 2026, in Crete, the Athens region of Attica, and the northwestern city of Igoumenitsa, leading to the arrest of 12 suspects. Six additional individuals are included in the case file, two of whom are believed to be members of the criminal organization.

Those arrested face a series of charges that include participation in a criminal organization, aggravated fraud, money laundering, providing cryptocurrency services without proper authorization, concealing assets during bankruptcy proceedings, and violations of weapons laws.

During searches of homes and business premises, authorities seized cash, luxury vehicles, firearms, cryptocurrency mining equipment, and a large amount of digital evidence, including storage devices and records of transactions related to cryptocurrency platforms. Investigators also discovered handwritten notes documenting payments made by victims to members of the network.

Digital forensic analysis revealed cryptocurrency transactions exceeding $2 million at current values, suggesting that the financial scale of the operation may be even larger than initially estimated.

Authorities have begun procedures to identify and freeze bank accounts, digital wallets, financial products, and other assets connected to the suspects in Greece and abroad. The seized funds will be transferred to the state Deposits and Loans Fund, while digital evidence and weapons will undergo forensic examination.

The suspects have been referred to prosecutors as the investigation continues, with authorities warning that additional victims may yet come forward as the case develops.