Final decisions are expected in the coming months, with the government aiming to submit draft legislation to the Greek Parliament and close a significant institutional gap in a rapidly expanding market.

Alternative proposals for taxing cryptocurrency profits have been outlined in a report by a special committee at Greece’s Ministry of National Economy and Finance, as the country moves to address a long-standing regulatory gap in the treatment of digital assets.

Under the current framework, profits from cryptocurrency transactions are not explicitly recognized by the Greek tax authorities. This has created legal uncertainty for investors seeking to use their funds legitimately, while also resulting in lost revenue for the state.

The committee presents two different policy options for taxing capital gains from cryptocurrency trading. The first would introduce a flat, standalone capital gains tax of 15%, which would fully satisfy the tax obligations of crypto holders. This approach would align cryptocurrencies with other investment products and provide clearer rules for both taxpayers and authorities.

The second option takes a more radical stance, proposing a full tax exemption on capital gains from cryptocurrency transactions. The committee argues that such an incentive could encourage investors to voluntarily declare their digital assets in tax returns and asset disclosure statements, strengthening transparency and reducing undeclared economic activity.

Both proposals include strict safeguards designed to allow authorities to trace the origin of funds used to acquire crypto assets and assess whether they are consistent with declared income. According to Greek newspaper To Vima, the government is also considering measures similar to those applied to stock options, such as a mandatory minimum holding period before cryptocurrencies can be sold.

