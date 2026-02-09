The Hellenic Capital Market Commission has updated the licensing framework for crypto-asset service providers in line with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation.

The decision, published in the official government gazette, amends a previous ruling adopted in July 2025 that set out the procedures for submitting and assessing licensing applications.

The main change strengthens the initial screening phase for firms seeking authorization. Under the revised framework, prospective applicants may now request a preliminary meeting with the regulator before formally submitting their application. The purpose of this meeting is to help companies better prepare their documentation and clarify key issues related to their business model, operational structure, and regulatory compliance under MiCA.

The preliminary meeting is advisory in nature and does not replace the formal assessment process. To qualify, applicants must have confirmed that their activities fall within the scope of MiCA, intend to apply for authorization in Greece, and be at an advanced stage of preparation. Requests for such meetings are to be submitted electronically to the Capital Market Commission.

The decision also provides greater clarity on the timelines of the licensing process. The regulator will acknowledge receipt of an application within five working days and assess its completeness within 25 working days. Once a complete application has been submitted, a final decision on whether to grant authorization will be issued within 40 working days.