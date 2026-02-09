A package of measures aimed at easing the energy cost burden on industry is gradually taking shape, with the market now awaiting final announcements.

According to current estimates, the measures are expected to apply retroactively from 1 January 2025. The initiative is widely viewed as critical for strengthening the competitiveness of Greek industry at a time when the European and global environment is characterised by heightened pressure and uncertainty.

Following months of consultations between the Greek government, industrial stakeholders and European authorities, a combined framework of interventions appears to have emerged, with a primary focus on reducing energy costs. This remains a decisive issue for the viability of energy-intensive industries, as energy prices continue to run well above pre-crisis levels, increasing production costs and undermining competitiveness compared with peers in other countries.

Market sources indicate that the package under development will address both direct electricity pricing and the mechanism used to compensate companies for the cost of carbon dioxide emissions. Carbon cost compensation is a key tool for energy-intensive sectors across Europe, but recent adjustments to EU benchmarks, along with Greece’s gradually declining carbon footprint, have reduced the pool of available funds. This has prompted discussions on corrective measures to ensure continued support.

At the same time, attention is being paid to the various charges included in electricity bills, such as regulated network fees and other levies, which disproportionately affect medium- and high-voltage industrial consumers. Interventions in this area are considered essential if overall energy costs are to be reduced in a more substantial and sustainable way.

The urgency of decision-making is reinforced by broader European developments, as industrial competitiveness has moved to the forefront of the European Union’s policy agenda. For Greek industry, which has traditionally faced higher energy costs than the EU average, the forthcoming announcements are seen as particularly important. Market participants expect the final package to send a clear signal of support, helping to stabilise output and safeguard industrial activity in an increasingly challenging operating environment.