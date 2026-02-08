The total value of deals reached €20.6 billion, almost triple the €7 billion recorded in 2024, while the number of transactions rose by 55% to 183, compared with 118 the previous year.

Deal-making activity in Greece gathered strong momentum last year, with both the number and the value of transactions rising sharply, driven mainly by technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), hospitality and gambling. A series of large-scale transactions in these sectors underscored a renewed appetite for investments in the Greek market.

According to a Grant Thornton report analysing mergers and acquisitions in Greece, the European Union and the United Kingdom, transaction activity in Greece accelerated significantly in 2025. The total value of deals reached €20.6 billion, almost triple the €7 billion recorded in 2024, while the number of transactions rose by 55% to 183, compared with 118 the previous year. Deal activity peaked in the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by rising investor confidence and sustained market momentum, which the report says has fuelled expectations for further growth. Over the 2022–2025 period, the TMT sector remained the most active in terms of deal volume, while energy dominated deal value between 2022 and 2024.

Several high-profile transactions stood out in 2025, particularly in casinos and gambling, real estate and hospitality, as well as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, reflecting strong investment demand and positive economic prospects. Among the largest deals was PureHealth Holding’s acquisition of a 60% stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group, one of

Greece’s leading hospital operators. The report notes that high-value transactions announced during the year ranged from €600 million to as much as €9 billion and spanned sectors including healthcare, hospitality, gambling and financial services.

At the same time, Greek capital markets raised €2.5 billion in 2025, supported by strong liquidity and oversubscribed offerings, highlighting growing investor confidence in companies with solid business models and growth potential. Despite this momentum, Grant Thornton cautions that Greece remains a relatively small market by European standards, largely due to the limited number of listed companies in key sectors such as hospitality, pharmaceuticals, retail and shipping.

Across the wider European market, including the EU’s 27 member states and the United Kingdom, total deal value reached €466.9 billion in 2025 across 10,496 transactions, slightly fewer than the 11,016 deals recorded in 2024.