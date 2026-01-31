A clear majority of respondents, 60.3 per cent, say they are either slightly or not at all satisfied with PASOK’s performance in opposition and its overall political presence.

A new opinion poll highlights growing unease among voters of Greece’s main centre-left party, PASOK, about its political effectiveness, strategic direction, and ability to challenge Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the governing New Democracy party.

The survey, conducted by OPINION POLL for the news website Dnews, questioned 1,000 PASOK voters on their views of the party’s performance, leadership strategy, and future prospects. The findings point to a base that remains broadly loyal but increasingly sceptical about PASOK’s capacity to act as a credible alternative to the current government on its own.

A clear majority of respondents, 60.3 per cent, say they are either slightly or not at all satisfied with PASOK’s performance in opposition and its overall political presence. Fewer than four in ten describe themselves as very or fairly satisfied, underscoring a perception that the party has struggled to articulate a compelling counter-narrative to the government.

Despite this dissatisfaction, PASOK retains a relatively strong core of electoral support. Nearly 69 per cent of respondents say they are very or fairly likely to vote for the party again. However, almost 30 per cent describe themselves as only slightly likely or not likely at all to do so, revealing a sizeable segment of voters who appear politically unsettled. Notably, more than one in six rule out voting for PASOK altogether, a sign of underlying volatility within its electoral base. Looking ahead, 60.6 per cent believe the party’s upcoming congress could serve as a turning point, providing a fresh start and leading to a more dynamic political presence and improved electoral results.

At the same time, more than a third remain unconvinced, reflecting lingering doubts about whether internal party processes can translate into meaningful political momentum. One of the most sensitive issues concerns PASOK’s stance toward post-election cooperation with the centre-right New Democracy party. Although PASOK’s leadership has repeatedly ruled out such cooperation, nearly 30 per cent of its voters believe that a governing partnership could still emerge if New Democracy fails to secure an outright parliamentary majority. Two-thirds, however, trust that PASOK will maintain its stated refusal to collaborate.

This scepticism helps explain why 60.3 per cent of respondents support the idea of a binding decision at the party congress that would formally prohibit any future government cooperation with New Democracy. The proposal reflects a desire among voters for clearer political red lines and greater strategic credibility.

There is also strong support for internal reforms aimed at revitalising the party. Almost two-thirds of PASOK voters favour the introduction of primary elections to select parliamentary candidates, viewing this as a way to broaden participation and reconnect with progressive and democratic voters beyond the party’s traditional structures.

More broadly, the survey shows overwhelming support for closer dialogue and cooperation among centre-left forces in Greece. Nearly 69 per cent believe that renewed engagement between parties and movements on the centre-left would strengthen the political system and create a more credible challenge to both New Democracy and Prime Minister Mitsotakis. An even larger share, just over 70 per cent, considers such convergence not only desirable but realistic in the near future—a notable shift compared with earlier surveys, in which voters expressed more doubt about its feasibility.

These views are closely linked to widespread scepticism about PASOK’s electoral ambitions. More than 62 per cent of respondents do not believe that any single centre-left party, including PASOK itself, can defeat Mitsotakis in a national election. As a result, PASOK’s stated goal of winning first place is seen by many of its own voters as unrealistic. Only a minority, 36 per cent, believe a centre-left party could prevail, with PASOK implicitly the main contender.

The poll also explores the potential appeal of new political formations. A hypothetical party led by Maria Karystianou, a prominent public figure, attracts a potential vote of just over 10 per cent among PASOK voters, while a new party associated with former prime minister Alexis Tsipras registers a similar level of potential support at just under 9 per cent. In both cases, however, an overwhelming majority of PASOK voters say they would definitively rule out supporting such parties. By contrast, a party linked to former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras shows virtually no appeal within PASOK’s electoral base.

Against this backdrop, PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis appears determined to push ahead with a strategy of party expansion and renewal, while quietly keeping open the possibility of future political alliances. For now, broadening PASOK’s ranks seems more feasible than forming formal coalitions. The upcoming party congress is expected to include discussions with representatives from other political forces on issues such as constitutional reform and economic production, although questions remain over which parties will participate and how receptive others on the centre-left, including SYRIZA and newer formations, will be.

According to party sources, Androulakis is prepared to open PASOK fully to returning members and potential collaborators, even at the risk of internal friction. Many of the anticipated tensions stem from local political rivalries, particularly where returning figures might challenge sitting MPs. Several former PASOK politicians who had previously moved to SYRIZA are now reportedly considering a return, alongside mid-level party officials who had drifted away in recent years.

At the same time, some cases are more politically sensitive, involving figures whose past defections or public positions strained relations within the party. Nevertheless, party insiders believe that most would respond positively if formally approached. The expansion effort is being coordinated by senior PASOK figures with longstanding ties to the broader centre-left, reflecting a strategic attempt to rebuild PASOK as a central pillar of progressive politics in Greece.