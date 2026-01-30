“As if Europe’s structural disadvantage in energy costs were not already undermining its global competitiveness, the strengthening of the euro is now further weakening European products in predominantly dollar-denominated global markets,” says Evangelos Mytilineos, chairman and chief executive of Metlen Energy & Metals, in a recent LinkedIn post.

Over the past few days, growing concern has been voiced by European policymakers and industrial leaders over the sharp appreciation of the euro. The message emerging from these discussions is unambiguous: a strong euro should not be mistaken for a sign of economic strength. Instead, it reflects a combination of policy uncertainty, inconsistent decision-making, and heightened geopolitical tensions that are distorting currency markets.

For Europe’s export-driven industries, the consequences are immediate. The rise of the euro adds another layer of strain to companies already grappling with structurally higher energy costs than their global competitors. In markets where pricing is largely set in US dollars, a stronger European currency directly weakens competitiveness, compresses margins, and makes European goods less attractive abroad.

This pressure is being felt across a wide range of sectors, from industrial manufacturing to energy-intensive processing industries. It comes at a time when profit margins are already tight and global competition is intensifying, particularly from regions benefiting from lower energy prices and more coherent industrial strategies.

According to Mytilineos, what Europe is experiencing is not a routine currency fluctuation, but another signal of deeper structural challenges. It underscores the urgency for the European Union to accelerate policies that support industrial resilience, strengthen strategic autonomy, and safeguard fair competition in global markets. Reducing external dependencies, reinforcing the internal market, and deploying effective policy tools must be part of a long-term response—alongside addressing the unresolved issue of high energy costs.

Europe, he concludes, possesses the industrial capabilities, expertise, and talent needed to compete globally. What remains lacking is a policy framework that enables its industries not merely to survive, but to compete on equal footing—and succeed—on the world stage.