The Greek government plans to launch a new energy efficiency programme aimed exclusively at vulnerable and energy-poor households by the end of 2026, according to Despina Paliarouta, Secretary General for Energy and

Mineral Resources at the Ministry of Environment and Energy. Speaking at the Athens Energy Summit, she said the new “Exoikonomo” scheme is currently under design and will be financed through the Social Fund, targeting specific social groups most affected by energy poverty.

Ms. Paliarouta noted that beneficiaries of the new programme are expected to receive more than €2 billion in total, with the official call for applications planned for the final quarter of 2026. She placed the initiative in the broader context of Greece’s energy efficiency policy, pointing out that five “Exoikonomo” programmes have already been implemented, with a combined budget exceeding €2 billion and energy upgrades carried out in more than 100,000 households.

Referring to the most recent funding round, she explained that applicants were required to improve their homes by at least three energy efficiency classes, a condition that drove exceptionally strong demand. More than 55,000 applications were submitted, prompting the government to more than double the original budget and secure €1 billion in funding, with simplified procedures and special provisions for vulnerable households. The current programme, she added, must be completed by June 2026.

Ms. Paliarouta also stressed that the “Exoikonomo” schemes have played an important role in supporting Greece’s electrification and energy transition, but so far have operated largely on a case-by-case basis, depending on the availability of subsidies. The government’s objective, she said, is to establish a permanent energy efficiency mechanism with clearly defined goals and actions, which would be complemented by “Exoikonomo” programmes whenever funding becomes available. In parallel, she noted that preparatory work is underway at the ministry to introduce regulatory measures that will support the development of energy storage.