Greek opposition parties have criticised the government.

A debate has emerged in Greece over the boundaries between public office, legislative reform and private legal disputes, following the decision of Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni to rely on a recently adopted legal provision in a custody case involving her children.

The discussion focuses on a clause included in a broader piece of legislation that primarily addressed administrative matters in agriculture but also contained provisions related to family law. The clause allows a parent who has appealed a first-instance court decision on custody or parental care to request that its enforcement be suspended until the appeal is heard, provided this is deemed to be in the child’s best interests. While some critics have suggested that the measure appears unusually well-timed, the government maintains that it is a general provision applicable to all citizens.

In a public statement, Kefalogianni confirmed that she had made use of the provision, explaining that she was acting in her capacity as a parent confronting a difficult family situation. She said her four-year-old children are required to move between homes every two days under the current court arrangement, which she believes places unnecessary strain on them. At such a young age, she argued, stability and emotional security are particularly important.

The minister rejected claims that her government role placed her in a privileged position. She stressed that public office does not negate an individual’s legal rights and that seeking judicial remedies available under the law should not be interpreted as preferential treatment. She also underlined that the welfare of her children takes precedence over political considerations.

Her former spouse, composer Minos Matsas, has responded through legal channels, submitting an out-of-court protest in which he challenges the use of the provision. He argues that the timing of the law’s adoption, shortly after a court ruling that ordered joint custody with alternating residence, raises legitimate questions. While not directly alleging that the law was drafted for this specific case, his legal filing suggests that its immediate application by the minister creates an uncomfortable perception.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis has sought to defuse the controversy, stating that the provision originated from the Ministry of Justice and followed standard parliamentary procedures. According to Floridis, the clause was part of the bill from the beginning, debated in committee and approved without objection. He said the aim was to correct a gap in family law, as similar procedural safeguards already exist in other types of court cases.

Government officials have emphasised that the final decision in such matters lies exclusively with the judiciary. Any request to suspend the enforcement of a custody ruling must be assessed by a court and can only be granted if it clearly serves the best interests of the child.

Opposition parties have nonetheless criticised the government, arguing that even the appearance of a conflict between legislative action and personal benefit can undermine public trust. They have called for greater clarity and transparency in how such provisions are introduced and applied.