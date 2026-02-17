When results are recalculated based on valid votes, New Democracy reaches 30.1%, while PASOK rises to 13.2%, confirming a wide gap between the two parties.

A new opinion poll by GPO shows Greece’s ruling New Democracy party maintaining a commanding lead, with 30.1% in estimated vote share and a 16.9-percentage-point advantage over its nearest rival, PASOK.

According to the survey, conducted for the news website iefimerida.gr, New Democracy strengthens its position in raw voting intention, rising to 24.9%. PASOK remains in second place with 10.9%. Plefsi Eleftherias continues its upward trend, ranking third at 9.2%, narrowly ahead of the right-wing Greek Solution on 9%. The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) follows with 7.6%, while SYRIZA, once the main opposition force, lags significantly at 4.6%. Undecided voters account for 16%, highlighting the volatility of the current political environment.

When results are recalculated based on valid votes, New Democracy reaches 30.1%, while PASOK rises to 13.2%, confirming a wide gap between the two parties. Plefsi Eleftherias posts a double-digit result of 11.1%, closely followed by Greek Solution at 10.9%. KKE records 9.2%, and SYRIZA stands at 5.6%. Several smaller parties remain below the 3% threshold required to enter parliament, while the category of “other parties” totals 8.6%.

The poll also captures public opinion on foreign policy, particularly the recent meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting is viewed positively by 43.9% of respondents, although a slightly larger share, 49.2%, judges its outcome as rather negative. Even so, a majority of 50.7% believe that such high-level contacts are necessary and should continue, arguing that they help maintain a more stable bilateral climate even in the absence of concrete breakthroughs. At the same time, 57.6% of respondents say Greece should adopt a more assertive stance toward Turkey, which 76.4% continue to perceive as a threat to Greek interests.

The survey also examines potential new political formations, suggesting growing voter fatigue after months of speculation. Support for a hypothetical new party led by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras is described as strong or fairly strong by 17.3% of respondents, while backing for a party associated with Karystianou stands at 19.2%, slightly down from the previous month. By contrast, support linked to former prime minister Antonis Samaras remains at very low levels, indicating limited appeal beyond his existing base.