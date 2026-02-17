The agreements were signed on Monday through four Dutch subsidiaries of Chevron in partnership with HELLENiQ ENERGY.

Chevron has taken a significant step in expanding its Mediterranean footprint by signing lease agreements with the Greek state for hydrocarbon exploration in four offshore blocks, marking one of the most substantial developments in Greece’s upstream energy sector in recent years.

The agreements were signed on Monday through four Dutch subsidiaries of Chevron in partnership with HELLENiQ ENERGY, following an international tender launched by the Greek government in 2025. Under the terms of the deal, Chevron holds a 70% stake and serves as operator, while HELLENiQ ENERGY retains the remaining 30%. The blocks are located south of Crete and south of the Peloponnese, covering deepwater areas that have not previously been explored.

According to Chevron, the project represents a strategic milestone as the company strengthens its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, a region where it already operates producing natural gas fields offshore Israel and is developing the Aphrodite field off Cyprus. The company has also recently expanded its exploration interests in Egypt, Libya, and other parts of the wider region, underscoring the growing geopolitical and commercial significance of the Mediterranean as an energy province.

During the initial phase, the Chevron–HELLENiQ ENERGY consortium will carry out extensive two-dimensional and three-dimensional seismic surveys to assess the hydrocarbon potential of the areas. These activities are expected to begin in late 2026, with the first exploratory drilling planned for early 2027 in the northwestern Ionian Sea. The agreements remain subject to ratification by the Greek Parliament.

Greek officials estimate that, should commercially viable discoveries be made, hydrocarbon production would not begin before 2032. The consortium has committed to invest approximately €80 million in seismic surveys, while total potential investments over the lifetime of the projects could reach €790 million.

The expansion effectively doubles the offshore area available for exploration in Greece, significantly increasing the country’s chances of identifying exploitable reserves. The Greek government expects to benefit from a combination of royalties, taxes, bonuses, and guarantees, with officials estimating that the state’s share could average around 40% in the event of production.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the agreement as a decisive step for Greece’s role on the regional energy map, arguing that the country is positioning itself as a potential supplier of natural gas to Southeast Europe at a time when the European Union is seeking to reduce dependence on Russian energy. He emphasized that recent investments in liquefied natural gas infrastructure, pipelines, and processing facilities enhance Greece’s ability to function as an energy hub.

Government sources stress that the hydrocarbon program is being pursued alongside, rather than in opposition to, the energy transition. While Greece remains committed to reducing its reliance on fossil fuels over the long term, officials argue that domestic gas production could strengthen energy security, support regional stability, and generate revenues that can be reinvested in cleaner technologies.