While 47% evaluate Greece’s decisions and actions on the current international stage positively, 44% express a negative view, highlighting the mixed public sentiment about the government’s foreign policy amid a volatile geopolitical environment.

Greeks are increasingly worried about the economic consequences of the war in the Middle East, according to a new opinion poll conducted by Pulse, with a large majority of respondents expressing concern about how the conflict could affect the country’s economy.

The survey found that 79% of respondents say they are worried about the war, including 48% who say they are very concerned and 31% who say they are fairly concerned. When asked about the potential repercussions of the conflict, the largest share of respondents - 39% - identified the economy as their main concern, reflecting fears that geopolitical instability could worsen inflation, energy costs and broader economic uncertainty.

The possibility of military involvement ranked as the second most significant concern, cited by 23% of those surveyed.

Despite these concerns, a majority of respondents appear supportive of Greece’s regional policies. The poll shows that 72% view positively Greece’s actions to protect Cyprus, with 40% describing them as definitely positive and 32% as probably positive.

At the same time, tensions between Greece and Turkey remain a source of anxiety, with 53% of respondents saying they are worried about Greek-Turkish relations, including 22% who say they are very concerned and 31% fairly concerned.

The Pulse survey also measured domestic political trends, showing New Democracy maintaining a lead in voting intention with 25.5%, followed by PASOK with 11%, while smaller parties trail behind and a significant share of voters remain undecided. However, the poll’s findings suggest that international developments-particularly the war in the Middle East-are becoming a key factor shaping public concern inside Greece.