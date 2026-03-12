The Greek company, which focuses primarily on the production and sale of olive oil, recorded revenue of approximately €355,000 in 2025.

Olivian Groves Single-Member S.A., the company through which Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan has invested in the Greek olive oil sector, reported significant losses in 2025, according to its published financial statements.

The company is chaired and led by CEO Maria Savva. Its board of directors also includes Yiannis Roubatis, Ahmed Nasr Mohamed Abouzain and Sofia Lasky.

The Greek company, which focuses primarily on the production and sale of olive oil, recorded revenue of approximately €355,000 in 2025. However, this level of turnover proved insufficient to cover the company’s elevated operating costs. As a result, net losses after tax reached roughly €1.49 million, further adding to losses accumulated in previous years.

Consequently, retained earnings deteriorated further, with the balance reaching more than €7.45 million in negative territory by the end of 2025, compared with a negative balance of around €5.97 million at the end of 2024.

According to the company’s balance sheet, total assets amounted to about €9.38 million. Most of these consist of non-current assets, including real estate valued at approximately €5.28 million, machinery and equipment worth around €825,000, and biological assets—primarily olive groves—valued at roughly €1.72 million.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at approximately €893,000 at the end of 2025, up from €636,000 a year earlier, reflecting an increase in liquidity despite the company’s continuing losses.