Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Six Questions and Answers on the Electoral Law: Inside Mitsotakis’ Mind

Image of Vassilis Skouris Vassilis Skouris
Six Questions and Answers on the Electoral Law: Inside Mitsotakis’ Mind
It is difficult to imagine Mitsotakis wanting his name linked to shady electoral engineering reminiscent of Greece’s darker political past.

What would trigger a change in the electoral law? When will the final decisions be made? Could the bonus seats be calculated based on the gap between the first and second party? Why the hesitation about raising the parliamentary threshold to 5%?

On July 28, Dnews revealed the behind-the-scenes discussions within the government on possible changes to the electoral law. Last Sunday, it called on the Prime Minister to end the debate once and for all.
Today, Power Games attempts to answer the key questions about what is being planned, what is being leaked, and what might ultimately happen with the electoral system:

1. Will the Prime Minister actually change the electoral law?
For now, Mitsotakis has not adopted the recommendations of many—some very close—advisors urging him to do so. That doesn’t mean he will remain opposed until the end. The prevailing view here is that it will be very difficult for Maximos Mansion not to change the law. Under the current system, the ruling party cannot pose any meaningful dilemma to voters, since matching the European election result in a national election is nearly impossible.

2. When will he decide?
Not immediately. Mitsotakis will first wait to see how the political landscape evolves. He will only propose an electoral system that avoids trapping New Democracy in the very pit it might dig for its rivals. He must first assess how the party system shapes up after his announcements at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF). If the expected political gains fail to materialize, developments inside ND itself will weigh heavily. He must also calculate the impact of potential new parties, possibly led by Antonis Samaras, Alexis Tsipras, or even Maria Karystianou. Any amendment will exact a political cost, but a miscalculation could boomerang badly against the government.

3. Will the threshold for entering parliament rise to 5%?
That would be a very big risk—not to mention an undemocratic move. Why risky? Because smaller parties to the right of ND could band together, creating both short- and medium-term headaches for the governing party. Power Games’ assessment: raising the threshold from 3% to 5% will be very difficult to push through.

4. Is an outright majority possible with 32–33% of the vote?
Highly unlikely. Since the threshold for a majority depends directly on the combined vote share of parties excluded from parliament, this would require more than 20% of votes being wasted. Only then could a 32–33% tally secure a majority. In practice, that would demand a completely new electoral law—one that would be hard to justify.

5. Could there be a surprise law?
Some reports suggest one scenario is still on the table: linking the seat bonus not to the winning party’s percentage, but to the margin between the first and second. Maximos is confident the gap with PASOK will not fall below double digits—some even believe the double-score leads shown in polls will be replicated at the ballot box. Another proposal to bring back the “Pavlopoulos law,” which awarded the leading party a flat 50-seat bonus regardless of its vote share, is unlikely. Mitsotakis would find it difficult to embrace a law tied to a former president he pointedly refused to back for re-election against his party’s line.

6. How would the Prime Minister justify a U-turn on “institutionalism”?
Mitsotakis prides himself on being “institutional.” In the last election, he refused to tamper with the law, declaring he would not alter it this time either. How could he explain a sudden reversal? By invoking the need for “stability”? But can stability really rest on gerrymandered laws?

In any case, the Prime Minister is fortunate to have Interior Minister Thodoris Livanios—responsible for electoral law—at his side. Livanios knows the subject inside out and will likely protect Mitsotakis from pitfalls. And it is difficult to imagine Mitsotakis wanting his name linked to shady electoral engineering reminiscent of Greece’s darker political past.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Τι ώρα μπορεί να βρέξει σήμερα στην Αθήνα και πού

Τι ώρα μπορεί να βρέξει σήμερα στην Αθήνα και πού

Υψηλός κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς σήμερα

Υψηλός κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς σήμερα

Στο μικροσκόπιο της Ευρωπαϊκής Εισαγγελίας η υπόθεση των πολυκέντρων ανακύκλωσης και ο ρόλος της ΤΕΧΑΝ

Στο μικροσκόπιο της Ευρωπαϊκής Εισαγγελίας η υπόθεση των πολυκέντρων ανακύκλωσης και ο ρόλος της ΤΕΧΑΝ

Ανεπηρέαστη η βιωσιμότητα του ελληνικού χρέους από τις πολιτικές εξελίξεις

Ανεπηρέαστη η βιωσιμότητα του ελληνικού χρέους από τις πολιτικές εξελίξεις

Τζόκερ: Πού παίχτηκαν τα δύο τυχερά δελτία που «σήκωσαν» πάνω από 28 εκατ. ευρώ

Τζόκερ: Πού παίχτηκαν τα δύο τυχερά δελτία που «σήκωσαν» πάνω από 28 εκατ. ευρώ

Δικαστήριο ΕΕ: Καθοριστική απόφαση για τα διαδικτυακά τυχερά παίγνια τον Σεπτέμβριο

Δικαστήριο ΕΕ: Καθοριστική απόφαση για τα διαδικτυακά τυχερά παίγνια τον Σεπτέμβριο

«Πόλεμος» για το ΕΣΥ: Η ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη και οι σφοδρές αντιδράσεις

«Πόλεμος» για το ΕΣΥ: Η ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη και οι σφοδρές αντιδράσεις

Αμύγδαλα: Η υψηλή κατανάλωση συνδέεται με ισχυρότερη αντιοξειδωτική προστασία

Αμύγδαλα: Η υψηλή κατανάλωση συνδέεται με ισχυρότερη αντιοξειδωτική προστασία

Ποιο είναι το πιο υγιεινό γάλα για τους ενήλικες

Ποιο είναι το πιο υγιεινό γάλα για τους ενήλικες

Νέο εργαλείο για τη θεραπεία του καρκίνου – Στοχεύει μόνο τα καρκινικά κύτταρα

Νέο εργαλείο για τη θεραπεία του καρκίνου – Στοχεύει μόνο τα καρκινικά κύτταρα

Η ενεργειακή ακρίβεια στην κορυφή της ατζέντας των ΜμΕ ενόψει ΔΕΘ

Η ενεργειακή ακρίβεια στην κορυφή της ατζέντας των ΜμΕ ενόψει ΔΕΘ

Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε ανοδική τροχιά η χονδρεμπορική αγορά- Τι δείχνουν οι τιμές για τους λογαριασμούς Σεπτεμβρίου

Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε ανοδική τροχιά η χονδρεμπορική αγορά- Τι δείχνουν οι τιμές για τους λογαριασμούς Σεπτεμβρίου

Έρχονται τα «ευέλικτα» τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Τι αλλάζει για τους καταναλωτές

Έρχονται τα «ευέλικτα» τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Τι αλλάζει για τους καταναλωτές

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

Σχετικά Άρθρα

The Prime Minister Must Stop the Debate on a New Electoral Law-Now

The Prime Minister Must Stop the Debate on a New Electoral Law-Now

News In English
€2 Billion in Benefits at Thessaloniki Fair, But No Political Payoff

€2 Billion in Benefits at Thessaloniki Fair, But No Political Payoff

News In English
Greek Government Races to Deliver Reforms Before 2026 EU Funding Cutoff

Greek Government Races to Deliver Reforms Before 2026 EU Funding Cutoff

News In English
Greek PM Mitsotakis Sidesteps Responsibility in Major Agricultural Subsidy Scandal

Greek PM Mitsotakis Sidesteps Responsibility in Major Agricultural Subsidy Scandal

News In English

NETWORK

Γιάννης Τριήρης: Το μείζον πρόβλημα «Ερντογάν» δεν πρέπει να υποβαθμίζεται

Γιάννης Τριήρης: Το μείζον πρόβλημα «Ερντογάν» δεν πρέπει να υποβαθμίζεται

ienergeia.gr
«Πόλεμος» για το ΕΣΥ: Η ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη και οι σφοδρές αντιδράσεις

«Πόλεμος» για το ΕΣΥ: Η ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη και οι σφοδρές αντιδράσεις

healthstat.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε ανοδική τροχιά η χονδρεμπορική αγορά- Τι δείχνουν οι τιμές για τους λογαριασμούς Σεπτεμβρίου

Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε ανοδική τροχιά η χονδρεμπορική αγορά- Τι δείχνουν οι τιμές για τους λογαριασμούς Σεπτεμβρίου

ienergeia.gr
Ποιο είναι το πιο υγιεινό γάλα για τους ενήλικες

Ποιο είναι το πιο υγιεινό γάλα για τους ενήλικες

healthstat.gr
Η ενεργειακή ακρίβεια στην κορυφή της ατζέντας των ΜμΕ ενόψει ΔΕΘ

Η ενεργειακή ακρίβεια στην κορυφή της ατζέντας των ΜμΕ ενόψει ΔΕΘ

ienergeia.gr
Αμύγδαλα: Η υψηλή κατανάλωση συνδέεται με ισχυρότερη αντιοξειδωτική προστασία

Αμύγδαλα: Η υψηλή κατανάλωση συνδέεται με ισχυρότερη αντιοξειδωτική προστασία

healthstat.gr
Το Ισραήλ στοχοθέτησε ενεργειακή υποδομή που χρησιμοποιούν οι Χούθι στην Υεμένη

Το Ισραήλ στοχοθέτησε ενεργειακή υποδομή που χρησιμοποιούν οι Χούθι στην Υεμένη

ienergeia.gr
Σάρον Στόουν: Το πρόγραμμα γυμναστικής που ακολουθεί για να παραμένει σε φόρμα

Σάρον Στόουν: Το πρόγραμμα γυμναστικής που ακολουθεί για να παραμένει σε φόρμα

healthstat.gr