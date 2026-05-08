Eurobank also maintains international sovereign exposure beyond Europe.

Eurobank, one of Greece’s largest lenders, is leaning heavily into highly rated sovereign debt and structured credit products as it seeks to preserve liquidity and shield its balance sheet from market volatility, according to details disclosed during the bank’s first-quarter 2026 earnings presentation.

The Athens-based bank reported a securities portfolio worth €28.2 billion, offering investors a detailed snapshot of how management is positioning the institution at a time when European banks continue to navigate uncertain interest-rate dynamics and slowing economic growth across the eurozone.

The portfolio is overwhelmingly tilted toward low-risk fixed-income assets. European Union sovereign bonds make up the single largest allocation, accounting for 36% of holdings, or roughly €10.15 billion. Greek government bonds represent the second-largest category at 21%, equivalent to approximately €5.92 billion, underscoring Eurobank’s continued confidence in domestic sovereign debt following Greece’s gradual return to investment-grade status in recent years.

Corporate bonds account for another 10% of the portfolio, or about €2.82 billion, while securities issued by financial institutions represent 7%, amounting to nearly €1.97 billion. The bank also holds approximately the same amount in covered bonds, debt instruments backed primarily by high-quality mortgage loans.

One of the more closely watched elements of the portfolio is Eurobank’s exposure to AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, which account for 6% of total holdings, equivalent to around €1.69 billion. CLOs are structured finance products backed by pools of corporate loans and have drawn renewed attention among investors as higher interest rates have boosted yields across credit markets.

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By investing in the most senior AAA-rated tranches, Eurobank is effectively prioritizing securities that stand first in line for interest and principal repayments, substantially reducing the credit risk typically associated with leveraged loan markets.

The bank also maintains international sovereign exposure beyond Europe. U.S. Treasurys account for roughly €1.13 billion, or 4% of the portfolio, while an additional €1.13 billion is invested in other non-EU government securities.

Equally revealing is the accounting structure of the portfolio, which highlights the bank’s broader balance-sheet strategy. Around 80% of the securities portfolio, or €22.56 billion, is classified as held-to-maturity, meaning the bank intends to retain those assets until they expire rather than actively trade them. Such a strategy allows Eurobank to generate stable interest income while insulating much of the portfolio from short-term market swings.

Another 15%, approximately €4.23 billion, is categorized as available for sale. These securities are marked to market but do not immediately affect the bank’s income statement, giving management flexibility to dispose of assets should market conditions become favorable.

Only 5% of the portfolio, or about €1.41 billion, is allocated to active trading positions. Those holdings are more sensitive to fluctuations in bond prices and interest rates, with gains and losses flowing directly through the bank’s quarterly earnings.