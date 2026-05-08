Prodea will provide up to €15 million in bond financing to Quadrivium Digital Hellas while also acquiring a 30% equity stake in the company.

Prodea Investments is making a calculated move into the rapidly expanding data-center industry through a strategic financing agreement with Quadrivium Digital Hellas, a deal that underscores the growing importance of Greece—and particularly Crete—as a digital gateway between Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The Greek real-estate investment company said it will provide up to €15 million in bond financing to Quadrivium Digital Hellas while also acquiring a 30% equity stake in the company. The investment will support the development of an interconnection data center in Varypetro, near the city of Chania on the island of Crete, a location increasingly viewed as strategically important for global telecommunications infrastructure because of the concentration of subsea fiber-optic cable routes crossing the Eastern Mediterranean.

The project is being developed in partnership with the U.K.-based Quadrivium Digital, which specializes in designing and developing data centers internationally. Beyond the construction of a modern data center facility, the development also includes infrastructure enabling the landing and interconnection of submarine cables, positioning Crete as a potential regional hub for digital traffic and cloud connectivity.

The financing terms reflect both the project’s long-term horizon and the elevated risk typically associated with emerging digital infrastructure markets. The bond carries an annual interest rate of 12%, significantly above conventional corporate borrowing costs in Europe. Rather than being paid in cash during the life of the loan, the interest will accrue through payment-in-kind, or PIK, instruments, allowing the borrower to defer repayment until maturity.

Under the agreement, the bond will consist of two series of notes with a nominal value of €1 each and will mature on Aug. 31, 2042. The financing commitment will remain available for a ten-year period following the signing of the agreement. In the event of delayed repayment, an additional 2% default interest charge will apply.

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The transaction was reviewed by PwC, which issued a fairness opinion concluding that the financing terms and agreed interest rate were fair and reasonable for Prodea and its minority shareholders.

The structure of the financing also highlights the speculative nature of the investment. Prodea’s claims under the bond will rank junior to any future senior bank financing raised for the project, exposing the company to greater downside risk while potentially enhancing returns if the venture succeeds.

Ahead of the transaction’s completion, Quadrivium Digital Hellas also carried out a sweeping revision of its corporate bylaws, introducing detailed provisions governing minority shareholder protections, restrictions on share transfers, tag-along and drag-along rights, and shareholder call options. The changes reflect the increasingly sophisticated ownership structure surrounding a project that could place Crete at the center of a new digital infrastructure corridor linking three continents.