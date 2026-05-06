The Greek government is preparing legislation that will introduce taxation on profits derived from cryptocurrencies, in a move aimed at bringing digital assets more firmly into the formal tax system.

According to reporting by Kathimerini and journalist Prokopis Hatzinikolaou, the draft law is expected to be submitted to Parliament by the end of June, with a capital gains tax likely set between 15% and 20%.

A notable feature of the proposal is its retroactive application. Individuals who have already made profits from selling cryptocurrencies will be able to declare and make use of those gains, provided they can supply the necessary documentation and evidence required by tax authorities. The measure is intended not only to generate revenue but also to legitimize funds that have so far existed in a largely unregulated space.

The bill is part of a broader effort to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in Greece. Authorities are working to define how such assets should be taxed, drawing on international practices, while also strengthening oversight mechanisms to limit their use in illicit activities. Although the exact tax rate has not yet been finalized, the current range reflects an attempt to align Greece with prevailing European trends.

Across the European Union, most countries already tax cryptocurrency gains, typically treating them either as capital gains or as income. Tax rates vary widely. France applies a flat 30% rate on individual crypto profits, while Italy imposes a 26% tax above certain thresholds. Spain uses a progressive system ranging from roughly 19% to 28%. In countries like Denmark, such gains are treated as personal income and can be taxed at significantly higher rates, while Sweden applies a flat 30% rate. In general, European tax regimes on crypto profits range from about 15% to over 30%, with some jurisdictions offering exemptions or reduced rates if assets are held for a specified period.

Alongside taxation, Greece is also tightening reporting and transparency requirements. Crypto service providers operating in the country will be required to submit detailed information about their users to the national tax authority, which will then be shared automatically with other EU member states. This data will include personal identification details as well as transaction records, covering purchases, sales, exchanges between cryptocurrencies, and transfers.