Like all EU member states, Greece is required to align its legal framework with these updated standards, especially in response to growing concerns about household over-indebtedness.

A new draft law from Greece’s Ministry of Development aims to shield consumers from abusive practices in unsecured loans of up to €100,000. The government has framed the initiative as a decisive step toward eliminating hidden terms and opaque charges that often burden borrowers.

At the heart of the proposal is a cap on the total amount a borrower can be required to repay. Under the plan, the final repayment sum would not exceed the original loan by more than 30% to 50%. If applied rigorously, this rule could prevent relatively small loans from ballooning into unmanageable debts due to accumulated interest, fees, and other charges.

Yet the effectiveness of the measure will depend heavily on how it is implemented. One key ambiguity remains: the bill does not clearly define what constitutes the “total cost” of a loan. Without a comprehensive definition, lenders could potentially repackage part of the cost into additional fees, insurance products, or mandatory services, thereby sidestepping the intended limits.

It is also important to place the initiative in a broader European context. Much of what has been presented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reflects Greece’s obligation to comply with EU legislation, particularly Directive (EU) 2023/2225. Measures such as enhanced transparency, a 14-day withdrawal right, and stricter oversight of unfair contract terms are not new national innovations but rather requirements stemming from existing European consumer protection rules. Like all EU member states, Greece is required to align its legal framework with these updated standards, especially in response to growing concerns about household over-indebtedness.

Beyond consumer protection, the proposed changes are likely to reshape competition in the lending market. By limiting how much lenders can ultimately earn from a loan, the cap restricts their ability to price in risk. This is especially challenging for fintech companies, which typically rely on faster approval processes and more flexible credit assessments to serve customers who may not qualify for traditional bank loans.

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Unlike established banks, which have stronger capital buffers and diversified revenue streams, fintech firms depend on higher margins to offset the greater risk they assume. With those margins now constrained, their business models could come under pressure, potentially reducing their willingness or ability to lend to higher-risk individuals.

At the same time, tighter rules on transparency and limits on additional charges remove important pricing tools from these companies. The overall effect is a more rigid regulatory environment that appears to favor traditional banks, which are already accustomed to strict oversight and better positioned to operate with lower returns.

The implications extend further, potentially affecting companies that manage non-performing loans, known as servicers. If the cap on total repayment is applied to existing debts or taken into account in restructuring agreements, it would limit the extent to which outstanding balances can grow through penalty interest and added fees. This would narrow the range of repayment scenarios servicers can offer and require them to adopt clearer, simpler, and more transparent restructuring proposals. While this could benefit borrowers, it would also reduce the flexibility these firms have historically used in managing distressed debt.

In practical terms, the changes could significantly alter borrowing dynamics. A consumer taking out a €10,000 loan, for example, would have greater certainty that total repayment would remain within a defined range, offering protection against excessive charges. At the same time, individuals with lower incomes or higher risk profiles might find it harder to access credit altogether, as lenders become more cautious in the absence of pricing flexibility. Similarly, while banks may see reduced income from interest, their relative stability could allow them to maintain lending activity more easily than smaller or newer competitors.