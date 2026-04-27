Authorities are introducing an additional €30 million pool financed through European Union structural funds for 2021–2027.

Greece has unveiled a new funding framework for film and television production in 2026, sharpening its focus on attracting international projects while attempting to balance support for domestic players.

Under a ministerial decision governing the Cash Rebate Greece program, €58 million from the country’s National Development Program will be channeled into the audiovisual sector. The lion’s share—€38 million, or 65%—is earmarked for large-scale productions and foreign companies, underscoring Athens’ strategy to position the country as a competitive destination for global film and TV shoots.

The remaining €20 million will go primarily to national television broadcasters and production companies working with them, though with tighter constraints. Each television provider will face a funding cap of roughly €3.33 million, applied across all applications tied to that entity, whether filed directly or through partner production firms.

In parallel, authorities are introducing an additional €30 million pool financed through European Union structural funds for 2021–2027. This tranche, known as “Action B,” is reserved exclusively for small and medium-sized production companies, a move aimed at bolstering local industry participation in a market increasingly shaped by international capital. Certain categories of projects will also be subject to sub-caps, in an effort to prevent funding imbalances.

The policy includes a built-in redistribution mechanism designed to ensure that funds do not go unused. If television providers fail to absorb their allocated share by mid-September 2026, any remaining money will be redirected to applicants that have already reached their funding limits, allowing them to expand their investment plans.