Turkey further asserts that any fishing restrictions imposed by Greece beyond its territorial waters of six nautical miles are invalid, especially in zones Ankara.

Turkey has voiced strong objections to newly published Greek fishing maps and regulations concerning the Aegean Sea, escalating an ongoing dispute over maritime rights in the region.

The reaction came after Greece’s Directorate of Fisheries Inspection uploaded official maps outlining fishing restrictions, prompting a formal response from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In its statement, Ankara argues that some of the areas shown on the Greek maps fall outside Greece’s jurisdiction, particularly in parts of the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkish officials describe the maps as inconsistent with international law and claim they depict what they call “imaginary maritime borders” between the two countries.

Turkey further asserts that any fishing restrictions imposed by Greece beyond its territorial waters of six nautical miles are invalid, especially in zones Ankara considers either disputed or part of international waters. According to the Turkish position, such measures interfere with the lawful activities of Turkish fishermen.

The statement also invokes “historical rights,” emphasizing that Turkey will not accept what it characterizes as unilateral actions by Greece. At the same time, Ankara reiterates its support for resolving disputes through dialogue, pointing to the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness signed in December 2023 as a framework for addressing differences based on international law and mutual respect.