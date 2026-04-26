The survey shows New Democracy dropping by 2.3 percentage points in voting intention to 23.8%, effectively erasing the gains it recorded a month earlier.

Support for Greece’s ruling party, New Democracy, has fallen to its lowest level of 2026, according to a new opinion poll conducted by GPO for Parapolitika, reflecting mounting political pressure and the impact of the ongoing OPEKEPE case on the domestic political climate.

The survey shows New Democracy dropping by 2.3 percentage points in voting intention to 23.8%, effectively erasing the gains it recorded a month earlier. The decline comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of the government, contributing to a more fluid and uncertain political landscape.

In contrast, the center-left PASOK appears to be gaining modest ground, rising to 12.8% from 11.4% in March. Meanwhile, Course of Freedom, a smaller opposition party, continues to lose support, falling to 6.9%.

The right-leaning Greek Solution remains in third place despite a slight dip to 8.2%, while the Communist Party of Greece holds steady at 8%, maintaining its position among the country’s leading political forces. SYRIZA, once the main opposition party, continues to poll at low levels, registering 4.7%.

A notable feature of the poll is the high proportion of undecided voters, which has climbed to 17.2%, highlighting growing uncertainty among the electorate. At the same time, a significant share of respondents opted for “other parties,” with informal references pointing to potential new political movements associated with figures such as Alexis Tsipras and Maria Karystianou.

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When adjusted to estimate final vote shares, New Democracy is projected to lead with 29.6%, followed by PASOK at 15.9%. Greek Solution and the Communist Party are both seen near or above the 10% mark, while Course of Freedom is estimated at 8.6% and SYRIZA at 5.9%.