The offering closes a months-long process marked by legal disputes and a significant reduction in size. Aeon had initially sought to raise $250 million but ultimately completed the transaction at half that amount.

Aeon Acquisition I Corp., a blank-check company focused on sports and entertainment investments, has completed its Nasdaq initial public offering, raising $125 million after scaling back its original fundraising target.

The special purpose acquisition company, founded by entrepreneurs Dimitris Mallios and George Panou, sold 12.5 million units at $10 apiece. The shares began trading on Nasdaq on June 4 under the ticker AESPU.

The offering closes a months-long process marked by legal disputes and a significant reduction in size. Aeon had initially sought to raise $250 million but ultimately completed the transaction at half that amount.

Like other SPACs, Aeon placed the IPO proceeds in a trust account that can only be accessed upon completion of a merger or acquisition. The company has been established to pursue targets in professional sports and sports entertainment, particularly in Europe, where investors have increasingly sought exposure to sports franchises, media rights businesses and related assets.

According to its prospectus, Aeon intends to target companies with enterprise values ranging from $500 million to $1 billion. The SPAC has 12 months to complete a deal, with the option to extend that period to 18 months. If no transaction is completed within the allotted timeframe, the funds held in trust will be returned to investors.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

The company's filing also highlights the substantial economics available to its sponsors should a successful acquisition be completed.

Aeon Acquisition Partners I LLC, the sponsor vehicle controlled by the founders, acquired more than 6.1 million founder shares for $25,000, implying a purchase price of roughly $0.004 per share. At the IPO price of $10 per unit, those shares would carry a theoretical value exceeding $61 million, illustrating the asymmetric economics often associated with SPAC structures.

The prospectus also warns public investors about the potential for dilution. Founder shares, warrants and other securities that may convert into common stock could reduce the ownership percentage of investors who participated in the IPO. Such dilution risks have become a focal point for regulators and investors alike following the boom-and-bust cycle that reshaped the SPAC market in recent years.

The offering is also notable because it comes after the resolution of a legal dispute involving Chardan Capital Markets, an investment bank that earlier this year had filed claims against Aeon Acquisition I Corp., The Aeon Group and Geneships Acquisition Corp. The litigation had created uncertainty around the future of the transaction.

In a turn of events, Chardan ultimately emerged as the lead book-running manager for the IPO, alongside D. Boral Capital, while Brookline Capital Markets served as co-manager.

Under the terms disclosed in the final prospectus, total underwriting compensation amounts to $4.75 million. Of that sum, $1 million was paid upon completion of the offering, while the remaining $3.75 million is contingent on Aeon successfully completing its initial business combination.

The deferred compensation will also depend on the amount of capital remaining in the trust account after any shareholder redemptions, meaning a significant portion of the underwriters' fees remains tied to the success of Aeon's next and most critical challenge: finding a merger target in a market where attractive sports assets continue to command premium valuations.