Officials say the system, expected to become fully operational by 2027, will fundamentally change how a person’s primary residence is determined.

Greece is preparing a sweeping overhaul of how it tracks property ownership, as tax authorities move to centralise fragmented records into a single digital system that could reshape how homes are declared, taxed and monitored.

Under draft legislation submitted to parliament, the country’s independent public revenue authority will roll out a new Property Ownership and Management Registry, known as MIDA, bringing together data that has until now been scattered across multiple government services. The aim is to create, for the first time, a unified and continuously updated picture of real estate ownership nationwide.

Officials say the system, expected to become fully operational by 2027, will fundamentally change how a person’s primary residence is determined. At present, this status is largely inferred from annual income tax filings. Once MIDA is in place, it will serve as the main reference point, marking a shift towards a more data-driven and centralised approach. Until then, the existing method will remain in force.

The reform is closely tied to planned tax relief measures. From 2027, property owners whose main homes are located in small settlements of up to 1,500 residents will be eligible for an exemption from ENFIA, Greece’s annual property tax. The exemption will apply only to primary residences and only where the total ownership value does not exceed €400,000.

As part of the rollout, citizens will be asked to log on to a dedicated digital platform to check and confirm the details of their property holdings, correcting any discrepancies. While authorities insist this is not an additional reporting obligation, the exercise is expected to expose inconsistencies—and potentially uncover properties that have never been formally declared.

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The initiative reflects a broader push by the Greek state to modernise its tax infrastructure and improve oversight of assets, an area long criticised for gaps and inefficiencies. By consolidating data, policymakers hope to better target housing measures, refine taxation and support development planning.

The same legislation also introduces a separate mechanism aimed at businesses and investors, allowing them to seek binding guidance from the tax administration on how specific tax and customs rules will apply to future investments. The service, however, comes at a price: applicants will need to pay fees ranging from €5,000 to €50,000, depending on the complexity of the case, in exchange for advance clarity in a system often seen as opaque.