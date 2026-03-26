The largest concentration of property value is recorded in the Athens regional unit, where total property value increased from €263.4 billion in 2021 to €342.5 billion in 2026.

Property values in the Attica region of Greece, which includes Athens and its metropolitan area, have recorded a significant increase over the period 2021–2026, according to property tax assessment data from Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE). The total value of real estate assets has risen steadily in recent years, reflecting higher market prices, adjustments to government-assessed property values used for taxation, and growing investment demand in the real estate sector.

Overall, the period from 2021 to 2026 can be divided into three distinct phases in the property market. The first phase, from 2021 to 2022, was marked by a sharp increase in government-assessed property values, which led to a substantial jump in the total declared value of real estate. The second phase, from 2023 to 2024, was characterized by relative stabilization and smaller increases. The third phase, from 2025 to 2026, shows a renewed upward trend, mainly driven by increased real estate holdings by companies and investment activity in property.

According to the data, the total value of real estate in the Attica region increased from €323.4 billion in 2021 to €412.6 billion in 2026, marking an increase of nearly €90 billion within five years. The largest change occurred in 2022, when new official property tax values were introduced, causing the total property value to jump from approximately €323 billion to €403 billion in just one year—an increase of about €80 billion. In the following years, increases were smaller but consistent, with property values continuing to rise gradually through 2026.

More specifically, the total property value in Attica reached €408.6 billion in 2023, €409.4 billion in 2024, €410.9 billion in 2025 and €412.6 billion in 2026. This trend shows that after the major adjustment in 2022, the real estate market continued to move upward but at a more moderate pace. The increase is attributed both to rising property prices and rental values, as well as the transfer of real estate assets to companies and investment vehicles.

The largest concentration of property value is recorded in the Athens regional unit, where total property value increased from €263.4 billion in 2021 to €342.5 billion in 2026. The biggest increase was recorded in 2022, followed by gradual growth in the following years. This trend is linked to strong housing demand in central Athens, the expansion of short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb, investment in property renovations, and purchases by foreign investors.

Eastern Attica also recorded significant growth, with property values rising from €16.85 billion in 2021 to €21.29 billion in 2026. A notable increase was recorded in 2025, mainly due to higher real estate holdings by companies, indicating increased corporate investment in property, particularly in tourist and holiday home areas. The region continues to grow steadily due to residential development, infrastructure improvements and increasing demand for suburban housing outside the city center. In Western Attica, total property value increased from €11.35 billion in 2021 to €13.77 billion in 2026, showing smaller but steady growth compared with other parts of the region. This increase is largely linked to industrial activity, logistics development and growing demand for warehouses and commercial properties.

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By contrast, property values in the Piraeus area showed fluctuations. In 2021, total property value stood at €31.7 billion, rising to €41.6 billion in 2022, but declining in the following years to reach €35 billion in 2026. These fluctuations are mainly attributed to changes in property holdings by companies, as some years recorded significant shifts in assets owned by legal entities rather than individuals.