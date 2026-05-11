The plan reflects a broader push by the Greek government to modernize one of Europe’s historically most fragmented tax systems and close a tax gap that has long burdened public finances.

Greece is preparing to launch one of its most aggressive anti-tax evasion campaigns in years, deploying drones, mobile X-ray scanners, artificial intelligence-driven data analysis and even detector dogs as part of a sweeping effort to tighten compliance and raise public revenues in 2026.

The country’s tax authority, Independent Authority for Public Revenue, known as AADE, plans to carry out 194,000 audits and investigations next year, according to its newly published operational blueprint. The campaign comes as Athens seeks to consolidate fiscal gains made after more than a decade of debt crises, austerity measures and international bailouts that exposed chronic weaknesses in tax collection and state administration.

The plan reflects a broader push by the Greek government to modernize one of Europe’s historically most fragmented tax systems and close a tax gap that has long burdened public finances. Officials say the new strategy combines stricter enforcement with an expanding digital infrastructure aimed at automating procedures and reducing opportunities for fraud.

The audits will target businesses, self-employed professionals and individuals suspected of underreporting income or engaging in smuggling activities. Authorities plan to use advanced cross-checking systems capable of comparing financial records, tax declarations and electronic transaction data in real time. Mobile X-ray units and drones will be deployed in customs operations, particularly in sectors considered vulnerable to illicit trade, including fuel, tobacco and alcohol.

Of the planned inspections, 26,000 will be full-scale tax audits, while another 25,400 will involve on-site preventive checks. Greece’s Financial Crime Investigations Directorate is expected to conduct more than 39,000 investigations, and customs authorities will carry out roughly 75,000 anti-smuggling inspections.

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Greek officials estimate the campaign could generate €1.5 billion, equivalent to roughly $1.6 billion, in additional taxes and penalties.

The anti-smuggling component of the plan is especially ambitious. Authorities aim to confiscate 90 million cigarettes, seize 200,000 liters of fuel and energy products and remove 750,000 counterfeit goods from circulation. Investigators are also expected to freeze at least €4 million in liquid assets tied to financial crime cases.

The crackdown is part of a wider fiscal strategy centered on improving compliance and stabilizing revenue collection. Greece’s tax authority has set a target of collecting €75.45 billion in total revenues in 2026, with value-added tax accounting for the largest share. VAT evasion has historically been one of the country’s most persistent fiscal challenges, particularly among small businesses and parts of the self-employed sector.

Officials are also focusing on overdue tax debts, a chronic issue in Greece’s economy. The AADE aims to recover €3.2 billion from old liabilities and another €1.5 billion from overdue VAT obligations. Enforcement measures, including asset seizures and account freezes, are expected to expand significantly, with authorities targeting the majority of both tax and customs debtors for compulsory collection actions.

At the same time, the government is attempting to present the campaign as part of a modernization effort rather than simply a punitive drive. The operational plan includes 16 major information technology projects funded through European Union recovery and structural funds. Tax services are increasingly being moved online, with officials aiming for most tax identification and credential requests to be processed through video calls instead of in-person visits.

The authority also wants nearly all income tax and VAT refunds to be processed digitally and at far greater speed. Customs clearance times are expected to shrink dramatically, with targets calling for 90% of imports and 95% of exports to be cleared within an hour.

The reforms come as Greece continues to rebuild investor confidence after emerging from years of financial instability. While the country has returned to investment-grade status and posted stronger-than-expected growth in recent years, officials remain under pressure to demonstrate that higher revenues are being secured through structural reforms rather than temporary economic tailwinds.