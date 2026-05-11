Eurobank reported a notable one-off gain in its first-quarter 2026 earnings after resolving a long-standing legal dispute linked to the sale of its former Romanian subsidiary, Bancpost, to Banca Transilvania in 2018.

The Athens-based lender said it booked a €27 million gain, or €19 million after taxes, for the quarter ended March 31, following the reversal of a provision tied to potential tax liabilities stemming from the transaction. The adjustment provided an additional boost to the group’s quarterly performance at a time when European banks continue to benefit from elevated interest rates and stronger profitability.

The provision had been established several years ago after Romanian tax authorities issued findings against Bancpost related to historical tax matters. The audit had sought approximately €29 million in additional taxes. Under the terms of the 2018 sale agreement, Eurobank retained responsibility for covering the amount if the claims were ultimately upheld.

Both Eurobank and Banca Transilvania, which acquired Bancpost and became its legal successor, challenged the assessment in Romanian courts, arguing that the tax claims lacked merit.

The dispute was largely settled in favor of the banks after Romania’s Supreme Court ruled on Oct. 16, 2025, broadly endorsing their arguments and dismissing most of the contested tax issues. Following the publication of the full ruling, Eurobank determined that the provision was no longer necessary and reversed it in the first quarter of this year.

The development closes one of the final outstanding issues connected to Eurobank’s retreat from Romania, part of a broader restructuring strategy pursued by Greek lenders in the aftermath of the country’s sovereign debt crisis.