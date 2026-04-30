The proposal was put forward by Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Deputy Infrastructure and Transport Minister Konstantinos Kyranakis.

The Greek government has approved a measure allowing compensation for victims of the 2023 Tempi train disaster to proceed without lengthy court delays, in a move aimed at easing the burden on affected families.

The decision, endorsed by the Cabinet, means the state will waive its right to appeal court rulings related to compensation. This applies both to families of those who lost their lives and to individuals injured in the दुर्घادث, covering damages for emotional suffering and moral harm. By stepping back from legal challenges—including withdrawing appeals already filed—the government intends to speed up the process and prevent prolonged legal distress for victims.

The proposal was put forward by Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Deputy Infrastructure and Transport Minister Konstantinos Kyranakis. It also formally recognizes the Tempi rail crash of February 28, 2023 as a matter of exceptional social importance.

Officials say the move is part of a broader effort to respond more effectively to major national tragedies. Similar steps were taken after past disasters, including the deadly Mati wildfires and the Mandra floods, where authorities sought to avoid drawn-out legal battles for victims seeking compensation.

The government argues that the policy reflects a consistent approach to cases with significant social impact. It aligns with a recent legal framework introduced by Vice President Kostis Hatzidakis, which aims to accelerate the delivery of justice while reducing additional strain on victims’ families.