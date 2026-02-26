The company’s next key milestone in Greece is obtaining “Go Live” status, a regulatory approval that allows operators to begin offering services to the public.

The Hellenic Gaming Commission, Greece’s gambling regulator, has granted a sportsbook license to Super Technologies, the Romanian company formerly known as Superbet Group, clearing the way for its full-scale entry into the Greek online gambling market. Super Technologies had already secured a Type 2 license, which it acquired from Exoplay Limited, a company linked to Greek businessmen Kostas Sakkaris and Panagiotis Nikas.

The company’s next key milestone in Greece is obtaining “Go Live” status, a regulatory approval that allows operators to begin offering services to the public. This step requires the use of a Greek country-domain website and full technical integration with the regulator’s central monitoring and control systems. Before approval is granted, Super Technologies must undergo a series of technical audits and testing procedures covering both its platforms and the games it intends to offer. Regulatory sources indicate that the process is moving quickly, with final approval expected by mid-April.

Alongside the licensing process, Super Technologies is accelerating its operational expansion in Greece. The company is rapidly building out its local subsidiary, with more than 120 employees already hired. According to industry sources, Superbet’s management goal of being fully operational by June 2026—well ahead of the FIFA World Cup—has been met at the level of planning and execution timelines. The tournament is regarded as one of the most commercially significant events for the global betting industry, making this target strategically important.

Despite the progress, broader concerns remain across the sector. International betting operators are closely watching developments around the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Political uncertainty in the United States under the Trump administration, combined with ongoing security challenges and cartel-related violence in parts of Mexico, has raised questions about the smooth delivery of the tournament. The World Cup is set to take place across 16 host cities and will feature 80 matches, making it one of the largest sporting events ever staged.