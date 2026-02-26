MeRA25 described the move as unprecedented and politically motivated, arguing that it reflects a broader erosion of judicial independence in Greece.

Greek political party MeRA25 has strongly condemned the decision to bring its secretary and former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis to trial over remarks he made about drug use dating back nearly four decades. The case stems from a prosecutorial investigation launched after Varoufakis stated in a YouTube interview that he had used ecstasy in 1989 while living in Sydney, Australia. Following the investigation, Greek judicial authorities scheduled a court hearing for 16 December 2026, charging Varoufakis with “incitement and promotion of drug use.” The trial concerns comments about a personal experience that occurred 37 years ago.

MeRA25 described the move as unprecedented and politically motivated, arguing that it reflects a broader erosion of judicial independence in Greece. In a statement, the party accused the government of manipulating the justice system and characterized the prosecution as an example of increasing authoritarianism. It called on political parties, academic institutions, and citizens to publicly oppose what it termed a “provocative” decision.

According to MeRA25, the targeting of Varoufakis stands in sharp contrast to what it sees as impunity in major unresolved cases that have drawn public scrutiny in recent years, including high-profile accidents, migration-related tragedies, and surveillance scandals. The party argued that prosecuting a political leader for referring to decades-old personal conduct sends a chilling message to those who openly criticize those in power.

Varoufakis, a former finance minister during Greece’s debt crisis and a prominent international public figure, has not denied the statements in question. MeRA25 maintains that discussing past experiences with substance use should not be criminalized, particularly when framed within broader discussions about public policy and social issues.

The opposition party New Left also criticized the decision, calling it a troubling development for the rule of law. In its statement, New Left warned that the prosecution risks setting a dangerous precedent by criminalizing public speech and intimidating political figures whose views challenge the government. The party accused the ruling New Democracy party of encouraging conservative reflexes rather than pursuing evidence-based policies on public health, prevention, and addiction treatment.

The case has reignited debate in Greece over freedom of expression, judicial independence, and the boundaries between public discourse and criminal liability, raising concerns about the implications for democratic norms in the country.