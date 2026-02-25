In 2024 alone, tax revenues and social security contributions linked to Uber trips reached €34.2 million.

Taxi journeys completed via Uber are estimated to have added more than €110 million to Greece’s economy in 2024, while the platform’s overall activity supported the equivalent of over 6,900 jobs, according to a recent study by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE). The report, titled “Uber’s Contribution to the Greek Economy after 10 Years of Presence,” assesses the company’s economic footprint a decade after its launch in the country.

The study finds that Uber’s presence in Greece has expanded rapidly over the past ten years. The number of drivers using the platform rose from just 244 in 2015 to nearly 5,000 in 2024, now representing more than 10% of total employment in the Greek taxi sector. When indirect and induced effects are taken into account, Uber’s operations are estimated to support more than 6,900 jobs across the wider economy.

Revenue generated through Uber increased sixfold between 2015 and 2024, driven primarily by growth in nighttime trips and journeys to and from airports, reflecting both rising tourism and stronger domestic demand. According to the study, Uber-enabled taxi trips contributed approximately €110 million to Greece’s gross domestic product in 2024, equivalent to about 0.05% of total GDP. Of this, nearly €50 million came from direct economic activity, while indirect and induced effects accounted for around €60.5 million.

Public finances also benefited from Uber’s activity. In 2024 alone, tax revenues and social security contributions linked to Uber trips reached €34.2 million. In addition, the company’s fully digital payment model generated a further €6.6 million in value-added tax revenues, as trips booked through the platform are paid for almost exclusively via electronic transactions.

Beyond measuring economic impact, the IOBE study highlights what it describes as untapped potential in Greece’s urban mobility market, attributing this in part to the country’s regulatory framework. To illustrate this, the report compares Greece with Portugal, a country of similar size and with comparable demographic and economic characteristics.

Portugal introduced a major regulatory reform in 2018 that simplified the operation of chauffeur-driven vehicle services, allowing the sector to expand rapidly. By 2023, the turnover of Portugal’s taxi sector exceeded that of Greece by 40%, despite having been 24% smaller prior to the reform. Employment in Portugal’s taxi industry rose significantly between 2018 and 2023, while Greece experienced a decline over the same period.

The contrast is also evident in workforce size and fleet composition. In 2024, the number of Uber drivers in Portugal was 6.4 times higher than in Greece. Portugal’s taxi fleet is also considerably newer, with roughly two-thirds of vehicles manufactured in 2020 or later, compared with less than one-quarter in Greece.

According to the study, Greece’s highly restrictive legislation governing chauffeur-driven vehicles should be rationalised in order to improve the efficiency, competitiveness and sustainability of urban transport. Aligning Greek regulations with the framework in Portugal and other European countries could increase turnover in the taxi and chauffeur-driven vehicle market by an estimated €284 million and lead to the creation of around 2,900 additional driver jobs.

IOBE argues that easing operational restrictions, enabling greater participation by digital platforms and encouraging shared rides could help expand the market, improve sustainable urban mobility and deliver broader benefits for consumers, while also strengthening economic output and employment.