Greece also continues to rank highly among Mediterranean destinations for Western European travellers, maintaining its appeal in a highly competitive regional market.

Greece’s tourism industry is heading into 2026 on a cautiously optimistic note, supported by early indicators from advance bookings, air connectivity and its main international source markets. At the same time, the sector faces a number of structural challenges that will require coordinated strategic responses. Tourism remains one of the most important pillars of the Greek economy, with developments in the sector closely watched both domestically and abroad.

Five key source markets—Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Italy—continue to play a decisive role, accounting for more than 40% of total international arrivals and over half of tourism revenue and overnight stays. Their continued strength explains the strong focus of industry stakeholders on these markets as planning for the 2026 season accelerates.

Demand appears broadly stable, with moderate growth trends emerging. Advance bookings through tour operators are already under way, with early-booking offers once again acting as a central driver of demand. At the same time, broader travel trends are shaping the outlook: increased preference for direct flights, a growing appetite for authentic and experience-driven travel, efforts to extend the tourist season beyond the summer peak, and rising interest in city breaks, themed travel and less congested destinations. Initial estimates point to an average increase in demand of around 8%, while new hotel contracts with tour operators for the 2026 season include price increases in the range of 5% to 7%.

Germany remains Greece’s largest inbound tourism market, with travellers becoming more cost-conscious and placing greater emphasis on value for money, often through packaged holidays. The UK market shows greater volatility, with a strong tendency toward last-minute bookings, reflecting pressure from the cost-of-living crisis and wider economic uncertainty. The United States continues to stand out as a strategically important market, characterised by higher purchasing power, stronger per-capita spending and an expanding network of direct air connections to Greek destinations.

A key factor shaping the 2026 outlook is the gradual extension of the tourist season, a trend also reflected in airline capacity planning, with notable increases in available seats during the early months of the year. Greece also continues to rank highly among Mediterranean destinations for Western European travellers, maintaining its appeal in a highly competitive regional market.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Beneath the positive indicators, however, the operating environment is becoming more complex. Rising costs, labour shortages, the need for infrastructure investment and growing pressure to accelerate the green transition and sustainability initiatives present ongoing challenges. As 2026 begins, the Greek tourism sector faces not only the task of sustaining growth, but of strengthening competitiveness through quality, effective visitor management and the long-term sustainability of its tourism offering.