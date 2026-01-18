Tourism data for the Greek capital point to a strong and sustained rise in arrivals, overnight stays and, most notably, revenues.

Until only a few years ago, Athens was viewed by most international visitors as little more than a gateway — a brief stop on the way to the Greek islands and the country’s well-known seaside summer destinations.

That perception has now shifted decisively. Tourism data for the Greek capital point to a strong and sustained rise in arrivals, overnight stays and, most notably, revenues. Beyond the figures contained in the annual report “Competitiveness and Structural Adjustment in the Tourism Sector for the Region of Attica, 2025” by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE), everyday reality in the city centre confirms the trend: Athens is hosting visitors throughout the year. While spring and early autumn were traditionally the busiest periods, demand is now clearly evident even during the winter months.

The United States has emerged as the most important and most profitable source market for Athens, followed by the United Kingdom. In recent years, visitor numbers from Israel have also risen significantly. According to hotel industry representatives, many travellers now spend three to four days in the Greek capital before continuing their holidays to one of the islands. During the winter season, short city breaks have also increased, typically with similar lengths of stay.

According to INSETE’s analysis, the wider Attica region accounted for 22% of all visits recorded in Greece in 2024. Between 2023 and 2024, total arrivals increased by 11%, rising from 7.9 million to 8.8 million. Most international markets posted growth over this period, with the exception of the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia, where visitor numbers declined modestly to sharply.

Attica also represented 21% of all overnight stays nationwide, which increased by 8% year-on-year to reach 47.8 million in 2024. Tourism revenues, however, showed the most striking performance, rising by 25% from €3.8 billion in 2023 to €4.8 billion in 2024. Almost all source markets contributed to this increase, while average spending per visit rose by 13%, reaching €541.

The momentum appears to be continuing into 2025. During the period from January to November, Athens International Airport recorded a record number of international arrivals, with 8.2 million passengers, representing an increase of 9.4% compared with the same period in 2024. For the full year 2024, international arrivals of non-residents reached 7.9 million, up from 7.1 million in 2023 and well above pre-pandemic levels.

Market estimates suggest that tourism revenues in Athens exceeded €5 billion last year, supported in part by stronger demand from Israel and Turkey. At the same time, the city’s hotel sector maintained an average occupancy rate of 78% over the first ten months of the year. Room prices continued to rise moderately, with the average daily rate reaching €185, while revenue per available room also increased.

The accommodation market in Athens is undergoing rapid transformation. Boutique and lifestyle hotels are expanding quickly, short-term rentals continue to grow, and investor interest remains strong. Serviced apartments and aparthotels are also gaining ground. In total, 55 hotel chains are now active in the Attica region, including 25 international brands, underscoring the city’s growing appeal to global investors.

Looking ahead, industry stakeholders remain optimistic. Athens is now firmly established on the international map as a year-round city-break destination rather than a mere stopover. Nonetheless, concerns persist about the strain on infrastructure, cleanliness standards and the condition of sidewalks in parts of the city centre.

At the same time, a major project is underway that could further strengthen the city’s position. Plans are advancing for the development of a metropolitan conference centre in Athens, led by the regional authorities and financed by the European Union. The project involves the redevelopment of the former Tae Kwon Do arena, which has been transferred to the Region of Attica, and is expected to enhance Athens’ competitiveness in the international meetings and events market.