Greece is regarded as a reliable borrower, its fiscal position is steadily improving, and international markets are buying its debt without hesitation.

Greece is now borrowing from international markets on terms that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. The yield on its ten-year government bond stands at 3.386 percent, only slightly higher than Germany’s 2.696 percent, leaving the spread between the two at 69 basis points. In other words, Athens pays a little more than Berlin to raise funds, but not dramatically so. The shift underscores how far the country has come since the dark days of the debt crisis, when yields on Greek bonds surged past 30 percent and investors steered clear. Today, Greece is regarded as a reliable borrower, its fiscal position is steadily improving, and international markets are buying its debt without hesitation.

Yet a recent study by the International Monetary Fund, titled Euro Area Financial Fragmentation and Bond Market Stability, cautions that this new equilibrium is fragile. Episodes of global turmoil—whether rising interest rates in the United States or geopolitical shocks—often drive investors away from “vulnerable” economies like Greece toward safe havens such as Germany. In such circumstances, the spreads on Greek debt can widen quickly.

The IMF analysis focuses on “financial fragmentation” within the eurozone, a phenomenon in which bond markets no longer move in unison but instead split into groups of stronger and weaker states. When international shocks hit, the impact on yields varies accordingly. To measure this, the researchers developed an index tracking when the eurozone is experiencing greater fragmentation, then examined how risk premiums and corporate bonds behave under stress.

Their findings suggest that when fragmentation is high, markets become more vulnerable: risk spreads and credit default swaps rise more sharply with each bout of global volatility. In other words, when the eurozone does not function as a single, integrated market but as a patchwork of uneven parts, both weaker and stronger countries face greater exposure. The study concludes that the more the euro area succeeds in deepening financial integration, the more resilient its bond markets will be—and the less likely it is to face turmoil on the scale of the debt crisis.

For Greece, the current situation remains favorable. Low borrowing costs provide space for smoother debt management, while the structure of its liabilities—with long maturities and a liquidity buffer—offers additional security. Put simply, Greece is not immediately threatened by fragmentation. For now, its finances are solid enough that it does not depend day by day on the willingness of markets to purchase its bonds.