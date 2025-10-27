The proceeds—amounting to $250 million if fully subscribed—will be placed in a U.S. trust account managed by Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company.

A group of Greek investors is moving to raise at least $250 million on Nasdaq through a Cayman Islands–based SPAC, Aeon Acquisition I Corp., aiming to channel the proceeds into professional sports and entertainment ventures, primarily in Europe. The initiative has drawn strong interest given both its scale and the high-profile figures involved.

Aeon Acquisition I Corp. has filed its prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing sheds light on the company’s leadership, financial structure, and the potential windfall awaiting its founders if the offering succeeds.

At the helm is Greek investor and entrepreneur Dimitris Mallios, chief executive officer of Aeon Acquisition I Corp. and founder of the Aeon Group, parent company of Aeon Family of Funds and AeonX. Mallios, who gained public attention in Greece as a panelist on the television program Dragons’ Den, has a long record in venture capital and technology investments. His career includes stints at Bank of America, UBS, and Paulson Investment Company, and since 2017 he has served on the board of the U.S.-listed technology investment firm Invent Ventures, Inc. Alan Lewis, co-founder of Aeon Group, serves as chief financial officer. A veteran in finance and technology, Lewis has held senior roles at several listed companies, including Check Cap Ltd., and has also been CFO and director at Invent Ventures, Inc. since 2017. Chief operating officer Victor Rock Klinefelter brings nearly three decades of international management experience, having held senior roles at Leo Burnett, Diesel, and Philip Morris International, where he led strategic expansion efforts in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

The company has entered into a strategic partnership with Octagon Basketball Europe (OBE), one of Europe’s leading sports representation firms. As part of that partnership, three key OBE executives have joined Aeon’s leadership team: George Panou, Alex Saratsis, and Themis Bilionis. Panou, Aeon’s chief investment officer, has co-led Octagon Basketball Europe since 2016 and has collaborated with major global brands including Visa, L’Oréal, Allianz, and PlayStation. A former head coach of the Greek national basketball team, he guided Greece to a silver medal at the 2006 FIBA World Championship.

Saratsis, Aeon’s chief strategy officer, heads Octagon Basketball’s global division, representing more than 40 NBA players with contracts exceeding $2 billion. He is best known for negotiating the contract extensions of Giannis Antetokounmpo and for launching Octagon’s talent development program in Africa. Bilionis, the company’s chief business officer, has held leadership roles across the European sports industry and co-founded Octagon Basketball Europe in 2013, later serving as operations director of OBE Sports Management Ltd.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Aeon’s board also includes several independent members with strong international credentials. Among them are Nikos Kiosses, founder of KS Ventures, which holds interests in Norway’s hospitality sector; Regan McMillan McGee, founder of Nobul Technologies and an executive with over two decades in real estate, technology, and capital markets; and Lithuanian sports executive Darius Gudelis, a member of the FIBA Europe board and president of BC Rytas Vilnius.

According to the prospectus, Aeon Acquisition I Corp. plans to offer 25 million units at $10 each. Each unit consists of one Class A common share, half a warrant to purchase additional shares at $11.50, and one right that converts into one-eighth of a share following Aeon’s first acquisition. The proceeds—amounting to $250 million if fully subscribed—will be placed in a U.S. trust account managed by Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company. These funds will remain there until the SPAC completes its first business combination or are returned to investors if no deal is finalized within 18 months. The company may request a three-month extension if the sponsor contributes additional capital.

Aeon’s sponsor, Aeon Acquisition Partners I LLC, and its executives have invested a total of about $3.025 million for the purchase of 12.3 million founder shares and private placement units. Those founder shares were acquired for just $0.002 each and will convert into Class A shares once the first merger is completed. Based on a post-merger share price of $10, the sponsor’s stake—representing roughly 30 percent of the company—could be valued at about $133 million. The founder shares alone would be worth over $123 million, meaning the initial investment could generate theoretical returns exceeding forty times the original outlay.

The offering also includes a 45-day overallotment option that allows the underwriter, D. Boral Capital LLC, to sell up to 3.75 million additional units if investor demand is strong, potentially increasing total proceeds to $287.5 million. The underwriter will receive about $8.5 million in fees, including $1 million upfront and $7.5 million deferred, payable only upon completion of the merger.

The SEC filing also identifies potential conflicts of interest, as the sponsor’s substantial stake and low entry cost create a strong incentive to pursue a merger even if the terms are less favorable to public shareholders. Executives and directors hold shares and warrants that directly tie their financial outcomes to the success of the transaction. The company acknowledges these risks but pledges that all processes will adhere to U.S. standards of corporate governance and transparency.

Aeon has not yet selected a target company but is reportedly seeking businesses valued between $500 million and $1 billion, while leaving open the possibility of larger or smaller acquisitions. Its goal is to merge with a company that can benefit from Aeon Group’s investment expertise and network in technology and finance. To ensure structural stability, no shareholder may hold more than 15 percent of Aeon’s stock without prior approval.

Classified as an “emerging growth company” under U.S. securities law, Aeon Acquisition I Corp. is entitled to simplified disclosure requirements. Its shares are expected to list on Nasdaq under the symbols AESPU for the units, AESP for the common shares, AESPW for the warrants, and AESPR for the rights. Separate trading of these securities will begin approximately 52 days after listing.

In its prospectus, Aeon warns that the investment carries significant risks, including uncertainty in identifying a suitable acquisition target, potential regulatory delays, and the possibility of capital loss if the merger process fails.