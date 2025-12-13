Workers in Greece are employed for almost 40 hours per week, productivity reaches only about 60% of the European average.

A deep and long-standing contradiction continues to shape Greece’s labor market, revealing fundamental weaknesses in the country’s economic model. For years, Eurostat data have overturned the widespread perception that Greeks work fewer hours. In fact, Greece consistently records the longest average working week in the European Union. Yet this intense workload coexists with chronically low labor productivity, a combination that places growing strain on both the economy and society.

Workers in Greece are employed for almost 40 hours per week on average, compared with roughly 36 hours across the EU. Despite these extended hours, productivity per hour worked reaches only about 60 percent of the European average. This disparity underscores the economy’s limited ability to convert time spent at work into meaningful added value, weakening competitiveness and constraining long-term growth prospects.

The productivity gap is directly reflected in wages. Average annual earnings for full-time employees amount to only around 45 percent of the EU average, leaving many workers dependent on long hours to secure a basic standard of living. This reality reinforces a self-perpetuating cycle of low pay, demanding schedules and few opportunities for substantial improvements in working conditions.

The roots of the problem lie in the structure of the Greek economy itself. Economic activity remains heavily concentrated in sectors with relatively low skills and low added value, including tourism, hospitality, retail and agriculture. These industries typically rely on long working hours, seasonal employment and limited adoption of modern technologies, factors that hold back productivity while intensifying pressure on workers.

The prevalence of self-employment and a labor market dominated by traditional full-time work, often without flexibility or systematic investment in skills, further entrenches a model that prioritizes hours worked over efficiency. At the same time, the slow pace of technological modernization and automation increases operating costs, delays production processes and restricts the creation of higher-paid jobs.

High taxation and pervasive bureaucracy also contribute to the persistence of low productivity by discouraging investment in innovation and modern equipment. In the absence of sustained investment, Greece remains locked into a labor-intensive, low-return growth model, struggling to keep pace with more advanced European economies.