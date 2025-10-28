Between January and June 2025, total bank deposits in the Attica region rose by €1.57 billion - a surge driven almost entirely by the Regional Unit of Athens, which alone added €1.584 billion.

The economic gap between the Athens region and the rest of Greece is widening, with new data on bank deposits revealing a deepening concentration of wealth and liquidity in Attica, while much of the country struggles with stagnation, underinvestment, and demographic decline.

Between January and June 2025, total bank deposits in the Attica region rose by €1.57 billion - a surge driven almost entirely by the Regional Unit of Athens, which alone added €1.584 billion. Western Attica also recorded a modest increase of €82 million, while Eastern Attica posted a small decline of €43 million, highlighting that even within the capital’s metropolitan area, the distribution of wealth remains uneven. The concentration of financial resources in Attica is not a new phenomenon, but this year’s figures confirm that the disparity with the rest of the country is growing sharper.

Outside the capital, the picture is far more subdued. Western Greece saw deposits increase by just €82 million - a marginal rise that does little to counteract the broader stagnation of the regional economy. Central Macedonia, Greece’s second-largest region and home to the city of Thessaloniki, posted an increase of only €18 million, while the Peloponnese added a mere €13 million. These are regions with productive potential, but they continue to trail behind in attracting investment and capital flows to local enterprises

In areas dependent on agriculture or tourism, the outlook is even bleaker. Thessaly experienced a substantial decline in deposits of €143 million, as the economic fallout from recent natural disasters continues to weigh heavily. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace saw a fall of €126 million, reflecting the long-term erosion of industrial activity and persistently low income levels.

The island regions suffered the sharpest losses. The South Aegean - which includes some of Greece’s most popular tourist destinations - recorded the largest drop in deposits nationwide, falling by €202 million. The Ionian Islands and the North Aegean followed with decreases of €109 million and €74 million respectively. Despite their reliance on tourism, these regions remain acutely exposed to seasonal fluctuations in income and the absence of a diversified local economy. Even Crete, usually more resilient, saw deposits shrink by €15 million, a decline attributed to reduced tourist spending and slower investment in the primary sector.

Elsewhere, the central and northern regions also struggled. Central Greece recorded a fall of €58 million in deposits, while Western Macedonia and Epirus declined by €41 million and €44 million respectively. Both regions have been hit hard by the post-lignite transition and deindustrialization, and now show clear signs of economic fatigue, with households increasingly drawing down their savings to meet day-to-day expenses.

Taken together, the data paint a picture of a country still highly centralized around its economic and administrative hub. Attica absorbs the bulk of banking wealth, investment, and income, while most other regions face stagnation or contraction. The trend of urban concentration is accelerating, as younger and working-age populations continue to migrate to major cities in search of jobs, services, and access to financial opportunities - leaving behind communities that are being steadily drained both economically and socially.

The growing divide underscores an urgent need for a coherent national strategy to rebalance Greece’s regional development. Without policies that strengthen local production, attract private investment, and stem the outflow of both capital and talent toward Athens, Greece risks entrenching a two-speed economic model: one where the capital continues to accumulate prosperity and opportunity, while much of the country is left watching its savings - and its prospects for sustainable growth - slip away.