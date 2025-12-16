The report acknowledges improvements in the IMF’s analytical toolkit, particularly in debt sustainability analysis and in the monitoring of liquidity risks. However, it also identifies persistent weaknesses.

Greece’s sovereign debt crisis proved to be a turning point in the International Monetary Fund’s thinking on fiscal policy, prompting a deep reassessment of long-held assumptions about austerity, growth and social costs. This conclusion emerges from a report by the IMF’s Independent Evaluation Office (IEO), released this week, which examines the Fund’s fiscal policy advice between 2008 and 2023.

The Greek experience, shaped by successive adjustment programmes, prolonged recession, surging unemployment and weak growth despite far-reaching spending cuts, exposed the limits of a narrowly defined strategy focused primarily on fiscal consolidation. According to the evaluation, Greece became a reference case inside the IMF for understanding the risks associated with early and excessive fiscal tightening, the systematic underestimation of fiscal multipliers and the failure to adequately weigh economic and social consequences. These shortcomings forced the Fund to rethink how fiscal discipline should be balanced against the need to support growth and protect social cohesion.

The implications extended well beyond Greece. The euro area crisis underscored the dangers of synchronized fiscal tightening at a time of weak demand and limited monetary policy space, reinforcing the idea that macroeconomic stability cannot be achieved in isolation from economic recovery. The IEO report argues that this period contributed to a gradual shift in the IMF’s stance toward a more flexible and pragmatic fiscal framework, one that pays closer attention to the business cycle, the speed and composition of adjustment and the preservation of essential social spending.

This change became more evident during subsequent global shocks. The IMF played a prominent role in advocating expansionary fiscal policies during both the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the need for strong government intervention when central banks had little room left to act. At the same time, the Fund continued to stress the importance of medium-term fiscal credibility, calling for gradual and credible adjustment once crisis conditions receded.

The report acknowledges improvements in the IMF’s analytical toolkit, particularly in debt sustainability analysis and in the monitoring of liquidity risks. However, it also identifies persistent weaknesses. In many emerging and low-income economies, fiscal advice remained relatively restrictive, often prioritizing consolidation, while the effects on growth, inequality and social outcomes were not always fully analysed or quantified.

The evaluation also highlights the IMF’s growing attention to issues such as social spending, climate change and gender equality within its fiscal surveillance. While these areas are now widely recognized as macroeconomically significant, the report notes that the links between such policies and long-term fiscal sustainability are still not consistently or clearly assessed.

In its conclusions, the IEO outlines a set of recommendations that reflect the IMF’s broader shift away from a rigid austerity-driven approach toward a more balanced framework that integrates stability, growth and social considerations. Central to this shift is the need for clearer and more country-specific guidance on fiscal policy, particularly in times of crisis, to avoid excessive and counterproductive tightening of the kind seen in Greece and parts of the euro area during the early 2010s.

The report also calls for stronger and more systematic use of analytical tools, with greater emphasis on realistic macroeconomic projections, liquidity risks and the measurable impact of fiscal policy on growth. It stresses the importance of early and preventive guidance on debt management and fiscal risks, in order to reduce the likelihood of abrupt and socially costly adjustments.

Ultimately, the IEO urges the IMF to be more explicit about the trade-offs between long-term growth and fiscal stability, and to integrate considerations such as social spending, public investment, climate policy and equality more systematically into its advice. When fiscal constraints are binding, the report argues, the Fund should move beyond general calls for adjustment and instead propose realistic ways for countries to create fiscal space while safeguarding economic and social resilience.