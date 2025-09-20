Tax returns will be pre-filled automatically with existing data, while taxpayers will receive personalized reminders and guidance.

Greece is preparing a sweeping modernization of its tax administration through the launch of a new digital platform known as TAXIS. The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), which oversees the country’s tax system, describes it as the backbone of a broader digital transition that will reshape the way citizens and businesses interact with the state.

The overhaul promises to simplify compliance, accelerate services, and strengthen the fight against tax evasion. Central to the project is what AADE calls “Tax Administration 3.0,” a model built on data-driven decision-making, advanced risk management, and a focus on taxpayer service. Each individual and business will have a single digital profile tied to their tax identification number, eliminating the old system of local tax office jurisdictions. In practice, this means that taxpayers will be able to resolve their affairs from anywhere in the country rather than being bound to a specific office.

The system is designed to reduce bureaucracy. Tax returns will be pre-filled automatically with existing data, while taxpayers will receive personalized reminders and guidance. Errors can be corrected without penalties, and compliant taxpayers will be rewarded with incentives—a move intended to foster a stronger culture of tax responsibility, especially among younger generations.

Public services will also be upgraded. Citizens and businesses will be able to interact with AADE in real time, whether through artificial intelligence chatbots or scheduled in-person appointments. Refunds will be processed automatically within 30 days, with more than 95 percent completed successfully. Routine requests are expected to be resolved within 24 hours, while customs procedures will become dramatically faster, with the vast majority of imports and exports cleared in under an hour.

A major priority of the reform is tackling tax evasion and smuggling, which have long strained Greece’s public finances. New monitoring units equipped with advanced technologies will track transactions and capital flows in real time, while artificial intelligence will be used to analyze risks, identify suspicious behavior, and prevent violations before they occur. A dedicated DataLab will process massive volumes of information using predictive models and big data tools, enabling the tax authority not just to detect fraud but also to anticipate it. Strict safeguards are being put in place to protect personal data and ensure confidentiality

The initiative also represents a cultural shift within the tax authority itself. Staff will undergo extensive training, with a target of raising specialization levels among auditors by more than 30 percent. At the same time, AADE aims to cultivate a more collaborative and inclusive workplace, with greater emphasis on diversity and employee well-being.

Perhaps the most visible change for citizens and businesses will be the introduction of the “Once Only” and “Single Point of Contact” principles. Information will need to be submitted only once, after which it will be automatically shared with the relevant public services. A single gateway will handle all interactions, cutting red tape and ensuring greater transparency.