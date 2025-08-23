Greek NGOs Urge Prime Minister to Defend Civil Society Against Political Attacks

In their letter, the NGOs reminded the prime minister of his own earlier remarks recognizing the importance of civil society.

Sixty-seven non-governmental organizations in Greece have sent a joint letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, defending their work and warning that attempts to discredit civil society undermine democracy itself.

The appeal was triggered, the groups said, by recent statements from current and former government officials that questioned the role and transparency of NGOs, as well as by a report in the newspaper Kathimerini on government plans to introduce new regulations for organizations involved in migration issues.

In their letter, the NGOs reminded the prime minister of his own earlier remarks recognizing the importance of civil society. They stressed that civil society organizations are internationally acknowledged as crucial instruments for citizen engagement in democratic societies.

The groups argued that they provide “work of incalculable value” in protecting human rights, safeguarding the environment, and improving quality of life, while operating with transparency, public accountability, and broad public participation. Far from being adversaries of the state, they said, NGOs play a complementary role. Proposals to tighten oversight, especially of organizations critical of government policy, were described as a “dangerous slide.”

The letter calls on the government- and Mitsotakis personally- to reject disparaging remarks against NGOs and to cultivate a culture of respect and cooperation with civil society. The organizations stressed that such recognition is essential for good governance, the preservation of democratic institutions, and the protection of democracy itself.