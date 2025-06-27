Greek Politicians Caught in Scandal Over Rigged EU Agricultural Payments

The recordings reveal a disturbing web of political interference, cronyism, and systemic manipulation of EU-funded agricultural payments.

A sprawling scandal involving Greece's agricultural subsidy agency, OPEKEPE (Payment and Control Agency for Guidance and Guarantee Community Aid), has exploded into the public spotlight, following the leak of surveillance transcripts recorded by the country's National Intelligence Service.

At the heart of the revelations is a series of conversations between current and former high-level figures, including Deputy Minister of Rural Development Dionysis Stamenitis and Kyriakos Babassidis, who was president of OPEKEPE at the time. In a recorded phone call, Stamenitis recounts being contacted by an individual who wanted to alter a crop declaration from sweet corn to a standard entry, referencing similar changes previously approved for others. Babassidis expresses concern, asking whether internal systems were improperly accessed, to which Stamenitis replies vaguely, unable to verify any details. The discussion suggests that tampering with official databases might have occurred with the involvement or knowledge of OPEKEPE insiders.

In another incident, a sitting member of parliament from the ruling New Democracy party, Maximos Senetakis, is heard contacting then - president Dimitris Melas about reducing a farmer’s reported livestock numbers in order to qualify for subsidies. Melas acknowledges the request, agreeing to «take care of it», but warns the MP that the farmer should avoid boasting publicly, since many others had been excluded from similar support.

Similar requests appear in a conversation involving MP Christos Boukoros, who presses Melas to take someone «out of inspection» and suggests erasing data under the pretense of medical reasons. Melas replies cryptically that «anything is possible», while cautioning that they must avoid attracting unwanted attention. These exchanges paint a picture of a government agency that, behind closed doors, functioned more like a political favor factory than a regulatory body.

The tone of many conversations borders on farcical. In one exchange, Melas complains to OPEKEPE’s general director Antonis Korovesis about a shortfall in a subsidy payment. «We’re 750 short - where’s the rest of the 23,900?» Melas demands. Korovesis responds sarcastically, suggesting he become a farmer himself. Their mutual laughter underscores the apparent ease with which they treat huge public funds as disposable and adjustable.

Further transcripts implicate PASOK MP Frangiskos Parasiris in a conversation with a former vice president of the agency. They discuss a case where a constituent missed several deadline extensions. Despite the applicant’s failure to comply, the conversation implies that favoritism could still be granted, as the man was related to a local political supporter. Parasiris later publicly denied any wrongdoing, stating on Thursday he had only received a 90-second call and was not under investigation. He insisted that his involvement was limited to helping a legitimate farmer avoid bureaucratic exclusion due to a narrowly missed deadline.

The idea of «our people» receiving special treatment surfaces repeatedly. In one recorded discussion, Dimitris Melas is heard referring to a livestock farmer as «our kid», explaining how he circumvented rules to have the case approved under fire relief clauses. In another call, an unnamed man lobbies Melas on behalf of a «generous brother» willing to «treat» everyone involved. Melas replies that the case is almost guaranteed to be resolved in his favor. Perhaps most damning is a call in which a man promises a split of the subsidy money: «Three for him, three for you», he says, adding that it’s «like a tip for your trip to London».

The emerging scandal suggests widespread abuse of the subsidy system, which is partially funded by the European Union to support Greek farmers. The allegations include illegal access to databases, manipulation of applications, and quid pro quo arrangements between elected officials and agency staff. The tone of the conversations - cavalier, entitled, and deeply cynical - has outraged many Greeks and raised alarm in Brussels over the misuse of EU funds.

In a defensive public statement, Senetakis claimed he merely passed along a constituent’s request and did not ask anyone to break the law. He argued that the procedures at OPEKEPE were unclear, and that forwarding the inquiry was part of his duty.

As the investigation unfolds, calls are growing for full accountability. Several opposition figures have demanded judicial and parliamentary probes into the apparent network of collusion.