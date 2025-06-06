Games
Greece faces rising tax arrears, collections lag behind

Greece faces rising tax arrears, collections lag behind
Since the beginning of the year, taxpayers in Greece have accumulated an additional €3.19 billion in unpaid taxes.

Greece is facing a mounting fiscal challenge, as unpaid taxes has now surpassed €110.8 billion. This figure reflects a persistent rise in unpaid taxes and a sluggish pace in recovering both newly incurred and longstanding tax debts, according to the latest report from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) covering April 2025.

Despite efforts to strengthen tax compliance, authorities have managed to collect just €828 million of that amount, representing a relatively modest recovery rate of 26.3%. The limited success in tax collection continues to strain public finances.

The total overdue debt includes both individuals and businesses, with private citizens owing €42.6 billion and legal entities accounting for a further €68.2 billion. Out of the total €110.8 billion in outstanding obligations, around €26.3 billion has been officially classified as uncollectible. This means that the realistically recoverable debt now stands at approximately €84.5 billion.
Efforts to recover older debt—those liabilities incurred before the end of 2024—have also yielded disappointing results. Just €1.27 billion has been collected from this pool, which translates to less than 1.2% of the total overdue amount.

The burden of debt is widely felt across the country. Over 4.24 million taxpayers currently owe money to the state. Among them, more than 2.22 million are at risk of facing enforcement actions, including asset seizures, bank account garnishments, and property liens. As of the latest data, nearly 1.6 million individuals and businesses are already subject to such measures. This means that more than 70% of cases where legal enforcement is possible are actively being pursued by the tax authorities.

