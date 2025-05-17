Games
Greece’s 2025 Tax Season Reveals Heavy Burden on Businesses

New figures from Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) reveal a telling snapshot of the country’s corporate tax landscape for the 2025 fiscal year. With around 20% of corporate tax returns already submitted — roughly 72,000 filings — a striking pattern has emerged: nearly three-quarters of these declarations result in tax liabilities, highlighting the mounting financial pressure on businesses operating in Greece.

According to the data, 74.55% of submitted corporate tax returns are debt-generating, bringing in €577.19 million in revenue for the Greek state so far. This reflects a significant tax load on enterprises and signals a broader trend of high fiscal demands on the private sector. In contrast, just 6.71% of the filings have resulted in tax refunds, amounting to a total of €129 million. While this percentage is low, the scale of the refunds indicates they likely concern larger companies with robust turnover, active investment strategies, or use of tax incentives such as enhanced depreciation schemes. Another 18.74% of the returns submitted have shown zero tax owed.

Under Greek law, all legal entities — whether based in Greece or foreign-based with operations in the country — are required to file an income tax return annually. This includes not only companies in the traditional sense but also shipping firms, foreign maritime offices, and even foundations still in the process of being officially established, as long as they are generating income. Returns must be filed electronically and must account for all sources of revenue, regardless of whether tax is ultimately owed.

Shipping companies, which play a vital role in the Greek economy, are subject to special provisions under longstanding legislation. Those that fall under the frameworks of Law 27/1975 and Law 4646/2019 are required to file tax returns even if they have no taxable income. In such cases, a tax adjustment statement must accompany the submission.

Even foundations still undergoing legal establishment must file if they are earning income — for example, through rent or interest — and are functioning effectively as legal entities. Once submitted through the digital portal, a return is considered official, at which point the tax is assessed and a payment reference number is issued. Payments can be made either in full or in scheduled installments before the legal deadline.

